NFL-Golladay among five Detroit Lions players placed on COVID-19 list -reports

The Detroit Lions have put five players on their "reserve/COVID-19" list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person, U.S. media reported on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

The Detroit Lions have put five players on their "reserve/COVID-19" list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. Last season's receiving touchdown leader Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, defensive back Jalen Elliott and rookie Arryn Siposs were placed on the list, according to NFL Network.

The Lions' defensive tackle John Atkins decided to opt out of the season on Wednesday, becoming the first player from the franchise to announce his decision to sit out the new campaign. Over 30 players have chosen to miss the campaign as NFL training camps opened across the country this week, with the season scheduled to start on Sept. 10.

U.S. coronavirus deaths have surpassed 151,000, with cases spiking in states across the country.

