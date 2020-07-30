Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic blessed with baby boy

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the former announced on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:25 IST
Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic blessed with baby boy
Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic (Photo/Hardik Pandya Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the former announced on Thursday. Taking to Twitter Pandya shared a photo holding baby's hand and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

On May 31, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child after getting engaged to Serbian actor, Stankovic, on January 1. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends. The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, was to make a comeback during the South Africa tour of India.

However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus. The 26-year-old has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for Men in Blue, scoring 1,799 runs across all formats. He has also bagged 109 wickets for the Indian side.

The player will return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will don Mumbai Indians jersey. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dortmund captain Reus still injured, to miss pre-season start

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will be sidelined for an indefinite period after failing to recover from injury, the Bundesliga club said as they began pre-season training on Thursday. Germany international Reus has missed most of the ...

Poland may reimpose quarantine for travel from some countries after it sees infections spike

Poland may have to reimpose quarantine for travellers from countries such as Spain and other limited measures to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Thursday after the country reported its highest daily number of infections ...

NASA's new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past life

NASAs next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Floridas Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a 2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earths planetary neighbor. The next-generation...

Their crime had grave ramifications for country's defence, says Delhi court order sentencing Jaya Jaitley, two others

A special court in Delhi, which on Thursday sentenced former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley and two others to four years imprisonment in connection with a corruption case related to a 2001 defence deal, observed that the crimes committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020