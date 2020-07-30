Aaron Connolly signs with Brighton for 4 more years

English football club Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday confirmed that Aaron Connolly has signed on with the club for four more years. The 20-year-old made 27 made appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three times in the Premier League.

"It's fantastic the club have given me this kind of security because it means I can push on now for the next four years. It will help me relax and enjoy my football even more," Connolly said in an official statement. "This season has been unbelievable at times and obviously the Tottenham game when I scored twice was a big moment for me. But then I had the dip where I didn't get the goals which was tough to take," he added.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said: "It's been a breakthrough season for Aaron but he is always looking to improve every aspect of his game. His new contract will give him stability and the opportunity to really develop with us. We're looking forward to working with him and helping to make him an even better player." Brighton finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the 15th position.

The side finished the season with 41 points from 38 matches. The 2020-21 Premier League season will be beginning from September 12. (ANI)