Sports News roundup: Dodgers cap sweep of Astros in 13th inning; Murray calls for more mixed-gender events on main tours and more

Swiss launch criminal probe of FIFA boss Infantino Criminal proceedings have been opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino by a special prosecutor looking into dealings between the head of the global soccer body and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, Swiss authorities said on Thursday.

30-07-2020
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Dodgers cap sweep of Astros in 13th inning

Edwin Rios slugged a two-run homer leading off the top of the 13th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the host Houston Astros 4-2 Wednesday night to sweep a two-game interleague series. Rios, who struck out as a pinch hitter leading off the 11th, drilled a 2-2 cutter from Astros reliever Cy Sneed (0-1) 368 feet into the seats in right field. Enrique Hernandez, who opened the frame on second base per rules enacted for the 2020 season, scored on the Rios blast -- the first two-run home run to lead off an inning in MLB history, per MLB.com.

Murray calls for more mixed-gender events on main tours

Tennis is "missing a trick" by not including more team events involving both men and women on the main tours, three-times Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has said. Mixed doubles is currently played only at the four Grand Slams on the professional tennis circuit.

Maddon prefers Angels 'go play baseball' against Astros

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon awaits the arrival of reigning American League champion Houston this weekend and doesn't plan to recreate the drama that played out between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers this week. Friday is the first meeting between the American League West division foes since the Astros were found guilty of a sign-stealing ploy that helped the team beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.

Strong ratings boost momentum for women's sport

U.S. women's soccer and basketball earned strong television ratings as they returned after being put on hold due to COVID-19, helping to quell concern that the pandemic would undo progress made in women's sports over the last year. The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup final on Sunday averaged 653,000 viewers, up almost 300% from the 2019 final, broadcaster CBS said.

U.S. coaches complain of athlete abuse at NBA's China camps: ESPN

American coaches at the National Basketball Association's training academies in China have complained of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment in the Xinjiang region, ESPN has reported citing unnamed sources. The report quoted NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, who oversees the league's international operations, as saying the league received "a handful" of complaints about mistreatment of young players and immediately informed Chinese authorities. He said the league wasn't aware any of its employees had been detained or harassed in Xinjiang.

World Athletics to expel Russia's federation if fine unpaid by August 15

The global governing body for athletics said on Thursday it would expel Russia's federation, suspended since 2015 for having broken anti-doping rules, if it fails to pay a hefty fine before Aug. 15. Rune Andersen, chair of the taskforce overseeing Russia's reinstatement efforts, said it had received a guarantee from Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin that a payment of $6.31 million, which includes a fine and other costs, would be made before mid-August. The federation had missed the initial deadline of July 1.

Mouratoglou says UTS attracting new demographic to the game

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, says the innovative exhibition league he helped launch in June has brought new, younger fans to the sport. With the main tours suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mouratoglou launched the Ultimate Tennis Showdown at his Nice academy last month, attracting top-10 players including Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin.

Titans GM has talked to Beasley, expects arrival soon

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has spoken with outside linebacker Vic Beasley and expects him to report to training camp soon, according to a statement released by the team Thursday. Beasley, who joined the Titans as a free agent in March, was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Tuesday, but no reason has been given for his absence from camp.

Knicks hire Thibodeau to guide rapid rebuild

Tom Thibodeau was named head coach of the New York Knicks on Thursday. The former Knicks assistant coach (1996-2004) signed a five-year deal to guide a rapid rebuild alongside new team president Leon Rose.

Swiss launch criminal probe of FIFA boss Infantino

Criminal proceedings have been opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino by a special prosecutor looking into dealings between the head of the global soccer body and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, Swiss authorities said on Thursday. The special prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed last month to review complaints against the two men and others, had found indications of criminal conduct related to their meetings, according to the AB-BA watchdog which oversees the Attorney General's Office.

