Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Golf-LPGA marks return from 166-day COVID-19 break in Ohio

The 54-hole tournament at Inverness Club, which is also the site of next year's Solheim Cup, is the first of two consecutive spectator-free LPGA events in Ohio with next week's Marathon Classic in nearby Sylvania. Korda, who is among a field that includes fellow top-10 players Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Australian Minjee Lee, said the break in action allowed her time to reset after a rough start to the year.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 01:24 IST
PREVIEW-Golf-LPGA marks return from 166-day COVID-19 break in Ohio

The LPGA swings back into action on Friday with the inaugural Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, where world number two Nelly Korda headlines the field as the women's circuit returns from a 166-day hiatus due to COVID-19. The 54-hole tournament at Inverness Club, which is also the site of next year's Solheim Cup, is the first of two consecutive spectator-free LPGA events in Ohio with next week's Marathon Classic in nearby Sylvania.

Korda, who is among a field that includes fellow top-10 players Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Australian Minjee Lee, said the break in action allowed her time to reset after a rough start to the year. "My first three events I was kind of dealing with club changes, not sure what I wanted to put in the bag. I completely changed my clubs again since then, so I was really kind of tweaking with everything," said Korda.

"At the end of the day it was kind of a short off season. I never really got to relax. I maybe took a week-and-a-half off where I completely got to relax, so it was actually really nice to give my mind a reset." World number one Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun (3) are among a number of top international players who have decided to sit out the LPGA restart because of COVID-19 concerns and are instead sheltering at home while playing the Korean LPGA Tour.

Those competing at Inverness will get a rare early glimpse of a layout that next year will host the Solheim Cup, where the top players from the United States face those of Europe. "It's different to be able to have a sneak peek into a golf course that we'll be playing that big of an event on," said world number nine Thompson.

"It gives us some insight of how it might be set up or things to look for." Mexico's Gaby Lopez, who picked up her second win on the LPGA earlier this year, withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama takes aim at Trump in fiery eulogy for Civil Rights icon John Lewis

In a fiery eulogy for longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon bei...

WHO urges countries to prioritise essential international travel

The World Health Organization WHO on Thursday said countries should gradually lift international travel measures based on a thorough risk assessment and must prioritise essential travel for emergencies.The WHO recommends that priority shoul...

Alphabet sales drop for first time on Google ad cutbacks in pandemic

Google parent Alphabet Incs quarterly sales fell for the first time in its 16 years as a public company, but the decline was less than expected as many advertisers stuck with the most popular online search engine during the pandemic. Shares...

Trump floats election delay, congressional Republicans reject idea

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, an idea immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress - the sole branch of government with the authority to make such ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020