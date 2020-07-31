Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Moore, Adam Schenk share lead at Tahoe Mountain

So, distance control was everything, and we did a really good job figuring out early in the week kind of what stock clubs are going up here, and we did a great job all day today of just getting it right around pin high and controlling our distances really well, which is just really important on a golf course like this." Players receive 8 points for albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, zero for par, minus-1 for bogey and minus-3 for double bogey or worse.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:45 IST
Ryan Moore, Adam Schenk share lead at Tahoe Mountain
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ryan Moore curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a share of the lead with Adam Schenk in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. Moore and Schenk had 14-point rounds under the modified Stableford scoring system. They each had seven birdies in bogey-free rounds in high altitude on the Old Greenwood Course, the first-time venue after 21 years across the border in Nevada at Montreux Golf and Country Club.

"It was tough," Moore said. "The wind was kind of up and down out there. So, distance control was everything, and we did a really good job figuring out early in the week kind of what stock clubs are going up here, and we did a great job all day today of just getting it right around pin high and controlling our distances really well, which is just really important on a golf course like this." Players receive 8 points for albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, zero for par, minus-1 for bogey, and minus-3 for double bogey or worse. Robert Streb, Seamus Power, and Patrick Rodgers were tied for third with 11 points. J.J. Spaun was another point back with Cameron Percy, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Tway, and Emiliano Grillo.

Moore has five career PGA Tour victories. After missing the cuts in his first three events following the coronavirus break, the 37-year-old former UNLV player tied for 40th two weeks ago in the Memorial in Ohio and tied for 12th last week in Minnesota. "I thought I was more ready coming out of the quarantine than maybe I was," Moore said. "I came out and kind of felt a little uncomfortable and just didn't feel like myself for the first few weeks, so I kind of honed in on what I felt like I needed to do, and just been grinding on that for the last few weeks." Schenk is winless on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old former Purdue player birdied five of the final seven holes on his opening nine, parred the next seven, and closed with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.

"Had a couple of nice par saves, which always makes it easier to add up these points," Schenk said. "You're not going backward at all. Hit a couple of wedges close and pretty much kept it out of trouble. There's some room to drive the golf ball, but if you do drive it considerably off the fairway you can find some trouble." He likes the new venue. "I liked the last golf course, and I like this one a little better, in my personal opinion," Schenk said.

The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week, if not already eligible. The top two from the top 10, not already eligible, will get spots in the U.S. Open in September at Winged Foot.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

LeBron sinks winning hoop as Lakers edge Clippers

LeBron James followed his own miss and made the winning shot with 12.8 seconds left as the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in the restart of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Spor...

Right-wing former Brazilian minister elected to board of World Bank

Abraham Weintraub, a right-wing former Brazilian education minister, has been elected as an executive director of the World Bank, according to a statement by the Bank, whose staff had raised concerns about Weintraubs past racial comments. W...

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Study finds academic achievement is influenced by how pupils 'act out' specific gender roles

Pupils achievements at school are often shaped by the way that they act out specific gender roles, according to a new study which warns against over-generalising the gender gap in education. The study, by researchers at the University of Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020