Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Baseball-MLB looking for Indians to trade willow for ash

Baseball is one of several sports seeking a slice of the huge Indian market and its similarity with cricket, often called a religion in the country of 1.4 billion, could give it a head start, Major League Baseball (MLB) officials hope. MLB spent a decade and half studying the market before opening a sixth international office in New Delhi last year and was encouraged by the throwing, hitting and catching techniques that link America's pastime and India's obsession.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 10:42 IST
FEATURE-Baseball-MLB looking for Indians to trade willow for ash
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Baseball is one of several sports seeking a slice of the huge Indian market and its similarity with cricket, often called a religion in the country of 1.4 billion, could give it a head start, Major League Baseball (MLB) officials hope.

MLB spent a decade and a half studying the market before opening a sixth international office in New Delhi last year and was encouraged by the throwing, hitting, and catching techniques that link America's pastime and India's obsession. "Cricket is such a big sport here. So catching, throwing and swing of the bat comes very naturally," Ryo Takahashi, who heads MLB's business and commercial operations in India, told Reuters.

"The sheer size of this country, the population -- to be able to hook India to baseball, that definitely boosts the sport worldwide." Takahashi, perhaps wisely, said the plan was not to try to supplant cricket in India.

"We're not trying to bring baseball as an alternative, or as a replacement, by any means," he said. "Anything new, whether it's music or restaurants, it's exciting. So a new sport is something that might resonate.

"Within that, if there's some sort of familiarity, it's easier for people to relate. I think it's a good mix, it's a perfect mix." The National Basketball Association (NBA), which opened an office in India in 2011, staged two pre-season games in Mumbai in October last year.

MLB, which has previously played games in Mexico, Japan, and Australia, made a foray into Europe last year when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox took their rivalry to London. Takahashi said it would be premature to do something similar in India, where MLB has attracted more than 30,000 school students in 320 workshops since opening its office.

"We eventually want to get there. I don't think the demand is here yet, so it wouldn't make sense to suddenly do that," he said. "MILLION DOLLAR ARM"

The league also plans to revive 'Million Dollar Arm', a contest that began as a reality television show and inspired a 2014 Hollywood movie. Takahashi said the contest, which drew thousands of aspiring pitchers competing to earn a tryout with a Major League team, would now be an annual affair.

"When it happened, there was a buzz. We plan to do it again ... and make sure we were able to capitalize on that." The Indian men's team played in the Asian Championship in 1987 and 1989 but the country's Olympic Association only recognized the national amateur baseball federation in 2002.

The long-term goal remained to facilitate Indian representation at the elite level, Takahashi said. "I think there's a lot of ways for us to measure success. It could be a situation like Yao Ming for the NBA (in China). It could be TV rating numbers, it could be the national team of India competing in the World Baseball Classic...

"We have the resources, we have the experience and we definitely have the will ... Tough to put a date to it but I think definitely all of it is achievable," added Takahashi. The COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down that effort but the head of baseball development David Palese said they used the time to extend the coaching network through a series of webinars.

"Ideally we want to be on the field ... but in the last three-four months, we've made that virtual connection with over 1,000 participants," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports 45 more cases linked to Da Nang

Vietnam reported a daily high of 45 more cases Friday, all of them connected to a Da Nang hospital where the first case surfaced last week after more than three months. All of the infected are hospital staff, current or former patients and ...

Rugby-Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden to join Japan's Kobe Steelers

New Zealand World Cup winners Ben Smith and Aaron Cruden will join Kobe Steelers, the Japanese rugby union team said on Friday, following in the footsteps of other high-profile compatriots like Dan Carter. Cruden and Smith will begin playin...

Lady Gaga's Rose Bowl appearance cancelled

A surprise appearance by singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles was canned on Thursday local time due to fear of crowds not following social-distancing rules. According to Page Six, the pop stars were expected t...

I'll park up in the lounge in corner on way to Caribbean: Santner

Setting aside initial concerns over travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner says he will take shelter in a corner of the airport lounge as he flies out into the Caribbean via mainland America. He is excit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020