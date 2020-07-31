Left Menu
Development News Edition

Squash great Jansher undergoes double back surgery for chronic condition

Jansher, an eight-time World Squash Champion and six-time British Open Champion, was operated upon at the Shifa Hospital in Peshawar after his condition worsened the other day. "He was supposed to travel to the UK for the surgery for his back problem but when the pain became acute and he couldn't even walk straight the Pakistani specialists decided to operate upon him in Peshawar," a close aide of the champion player said from Peshawar.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:18 IST
Squash great Jansher undergoes double back surgery for chronic condition

Pakistan squash legend Jansher Khan has had two operations in Peshawar for a chronic back problem that also played a part in his retirement from the sport. Jansher, an eight-time World Squash Champion and six-time British Open Champion, was operated upon at the Shifa Hospital in Peshawar after his condition worsened the other day.

"He was supposed to travel to the UK for the surgery for his back problem but when the pain became acute and he couldn't even walk straight the Pakistani specialists decided to operate upon him in Peshawar," a close aide of the champion player said from Peshawar. The aide said Jansher decided to have the operation in Peshawar after doctors told him that if he delayed the surgery any longer he could face serious health consequences.

He said two operations were carried out on Jansher's back and hopefully he will now be fine from this chronic problem. Jansher, who took over the mantle of the world's top player from Jahangir Khan in the 90s with his consistent run of success, suffered from back and knee problems throughout his career. The 51-year-old eventually ended his career in 2001 due to the back problem.

Famous for his brilliant stroke play, Jansher and Jahangir had ruled the squash world at one time and although great rivals they helped Pakistan become unbeatable at the World Team Championships and on the professional circuit. Pictures of Jansher lying in the hospital bed and sitting on a wheelchair were released by his publicist on Thursday.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Man found dead in northeast Delhi

The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhis Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday. Police said they received information around 11 pm on Thursday about the man, who was bleeding. He was later identified a...

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...

Enforcement Directorate registers ECIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. ED registered the report after a First Information Report FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs fath...

All public servants considered for govt housing whether they have own house or not: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it does not discriminate between those public servants having their own accommodation at the place of duty and those who do not while allotting government residences or while permitting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020