Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinglensana, Harmanpreet are terrific role models for us: India colts players

India colts players Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem and Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem are extremely grateful to have Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and Harmanpreet Singh as their role models in the Indian senior team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:34 IST
Chinglensana, Harmanpreet are terrific role models for us: India colts players
India colts midfielder Rabichandra Singh (Photo/Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India colts players Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem and Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem are extremely grateful to have Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and Harmanpreet Singh as their role models in the Indian senior team. Rabichandra, who has played 31 matches for the Indian junior team since making his debut in 2017, said that Chinglensana has been a huge inspiration for the aspiring hockey players in Manipur.

"It has been great to see the way hockey has grown in Manipur over the years with Chinglensana leading the way among the midfielders. He has played over 200 games for India and he has motivated many youngsters to take up the sport in our state. I watch his game closely and hope to emulate his success one day. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam has also attained a lot of experience in the international circuit. We are grateful to have such role models," Rabichandra said. The midfielder, who has been part of the silver-medal winning campaigns at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games 2018 and Sultan of Johor Cup 2019, added that his only goal is to play a huge part in the Indian senior team's success in the near future.

"I have done fairly well at the junior international circuit. However, my biggest dream is to perform well for the Indian senior team. I have put up great performances in the last few years and I am sure my chance for the senior team will come at some point in the near future. I am going to continue working hard on my game in whichever way I can and hope that I get an opportunity sooner than later," said the 18-year-old. Junior team defender Dinachandra said that Harmanpreet Singh is the biggest inspiration for aspiring defenders in our country.

"It is absolutely brilliant to see the way Harmanpreet plays his game. He has been part of many remarkable victories for India and is the biggest inspiration for defenders in our country. He is calm and composed in pressure situations and that is something I would like to borrow for my own game. We, youngsters, are very fortunate to have someone like Harmanpreet in our senior team," Dinachandra said. The defender added he is still finding his feet in the junior circuit and that he would like to play as many junior international competitions as possible in the immediate future.

"I have only played at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2019 in my international junior career so far. I am certainly keen to play more matches at the junior circuit in the near future. I want to hone my skills and learn new techniques in the upcoming months. My dream is to play for India one day and I am working on my game each day with the ultimate goal of playing for my country," the 19-year-old said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

President greets people on Eid, asks them to follow COVID-19 guidelines

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday greeted people on the eve of Eid al-Adha and asked them to follow guidelines prescribed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic while celebrating the festival. He urged them to share happiness with others and promo...

China stocks post biggest monthly rise in 17 months amid coronavirus uncertainty

China stocks closed higher on Friday in choppy trading amid uncertainties in coronavirus resurgence, while liquidity and retail investor enthusiasm fuelled the main indexes to post the biggest monthly percentage rises since February last ye...

Man found dead in northeast Delhi

The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhis Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday. Police said they received information around 11 pm on Thursday about the man, who was bleeding. He was later identified a...

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020