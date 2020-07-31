Chinglensana, Harmanpreet are terrific role models for us: India colts players

India colts players Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem and Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem are extremely grateful to have Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and Harmanpreet Singh as their role models in the Indian senior team. Rabichandra, who has played 31 matches for the Indian junior team since making his debut in 2017, said that Chinglensana has been a huge inspiration for the aspiring hockey players in Manipur.

"It has been great to see the way hockey has grown in Manipur over the years with Chinglensana leading the way among the midfielders. He has played over 200 games for India and he has motivated many youngsters to take up the sport in our state. I watch his game closely and hope to emulate his success one day. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam has also attained a lot of experience in the international circuit. We are grateful to have such role models," Rabichandra said. The midfielder, who has been part of the silver-medal winning campaigns at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games 2018 and Sultan of Johor Cup 2019, added that his only goal is to play a huge part in the Indian senior team's success in the near future.

"I have done fairly well at the junior international circuit. However, my biggest dream is to perform well for the Indian senior team. I have put up great performances in the last few years and I am sure my chance for the senior team will come at some point in the near future. I am going to continue working hard on my game in whichever way I can and hope that I get an opportunity sooner than later," said the 18-year-old. Junior team defender Dinachandra said that Harmanpreet Singh is the biggest inspiration for aspiring defenders in our country.

"It is absolutely brilliant to see the way Harmanpreet plays his game. He has been part of many remarkable victories for India and is the biggest inspiration for defenders in our country. He is calm and composed in pressure situations and that is something I would like to borrow for my own game. We, youngsters, are very fortunate to have someone like Harmanpreet in our senior team," Dinachandra said. The defender added he is still finding his feet in the junior circuit and that he would like to play as many junior international competitions as possible in the immediate future.

"I have only played at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2019 in my international junior career so far. I am certainly keen to play more matches at the junior circuit in the near future. I want to hone my skills and learn new techniques in the upcoming months. My dream is to play for India one day and I am working on my game each day with the ultimate goal of playing for my country," the 19-year-old said. (ANI)