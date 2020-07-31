Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy to have experience and young blood in our pace attack: Azhar Ali

Skipper Azhar Ali said he is lucky to have young pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah at his disposal and the right balance of experience and youth in their pace unit will hold Pakistan in good stead in the Test series against England.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:28 IST
Happy to have experience and young blood in our pace attack: Azhar Ali
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Azhar Ali said he is lucky to have young pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah at his disposal and the right balance of experience and youth in their pace unit will hold Pakistan in good stead in the Test series against England. The three-Test series begins in a bio-secure environment at Manchester with the opening Test on August 5.

"The way Naseem and Shaheen have bowled in recent Test series, I as captain feel very lucky to have them in my squad," he said during a podcast organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 35-year-old said that the young pace bowlers in the extended squad are benefitting immensely from the presence of experienced pros like Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Muhammad Abbas and Imran Khan in the squad.

Experienced left-arm pacer Muhammad Aamir has also now joined the squad in Derbyshire with another young pacer Haris Rauf set to join the team after finally clearing his COVID-19 tests. "I am happy we have experienced and young blood in our pace attack and then there is Yasir Shah a proven performer in tests," he said. "The good thing is that players like Muhammad Abbas, Sohail Khan, Wahab are also on this tour and they are also sharing their experience with the youngsters. I think our bowlers will get a lot of advantage." Azhar said Yasir's presence was a source of comfort for him as the experienced leg-spinner has done well in English conditions on his past tours.

The senior batsman said the players were a bit rusty at the start of their training but have been making steady strides towards regaining their form after coming out of quarantine in the first week of July. "Because of coronavirus we have been in lockdown for quite some time and it was a challenging experience for all of us but it helped us get rid of our rustiness and now the bowlers are also doing well and are in rhythm. The workload for the fast-bowlers has been good," he said.

"Our players seem to be in good touch. The balance of the side is also very good and the good thing is in the past we have done well in England in Tests." Pakistan drew their 2016 Test series 2-2 and 1-1 in 2018. Following the Test series, Pakistan will play three T20Is at Old Trafford starting August 28.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Law to ban 'inappropriate' dress in Cambodia seen threatening women's freedoms

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, July 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A proposed law that would let Cambodian police fine people deemed to be dressed inappropriately could be used to curtail womens freedoms and reinforce a culture of impunity a...

Hurricane Isaias heads toward Florida with 85 mph winds -Hurricane Center

Heavy rains from Hurricane Isaias could hit Florida late Friday night before the powerful storm moves up the east coast into early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said in its latest advisory.The hurricane, packing maximum ...

Stokes thrives in tough situations and that is why he is a captain's dream: Steve Smith

Ben Stokes intent of wanting to be in the midst of tough situations makes him a player that every captain wants in his team, said Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith about his teams premier all-rounder. While Smith is sincerely hoping tha...

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednkear, others wish Kiara Advani on 28th birthday

Wishes poured in for actor Kiara Advani as she turned 28 on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to wish the Kabir Singh actor on her birthday.Alia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020