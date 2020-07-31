Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Birmingham City name Karanka as new head coach on three-year deal

Birmingham City have appointed Aitor Karanka as their new head coach on a three-year deal to replace fellow Spaniard Pep Clotet, the second tier Championship club announced on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:44 IST
Soccer-Birmingham City name Karanka as new head coach on three-year deal

Birmingham City have appointed Aitor Karanka as their new head coach on a three-year deal to replace fellow Spaniard Pep Clotet, the second tier Championship club announced on Friday. Karanka, who was an assistant to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid from 2010-2013, cut his teeth in management when he took charge of Middlesbrough in November 2013 and guided them to Premier League promotion with a runners-up finish in 2016.

Karanka's last job was with Nottingham Forest in the 2018-19 season where he asked to be released from his contract in January with the club seventh in the Championship. "I'm delighted to be joining a club with the history and fanbase that Birmingham City has," Karanka, 46, said in a statement.

"I share the excitement and determination of everyone here to start working together on all the challenges that lie ahead." Birmingham finished the Championship season with a 14-match winless run that saw the Midlands club drop from 14th in the standings to finish 20th -- two points above the relegation zone.

Clotet, who had initially agreed to leave at the end of the season, stepped down earlier this month with four games left to be played.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Boston Marathon bomber wins death penalty appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of A...

Florida teenager charged with hacking Twitter accounts of Obama, Musk among others

A Tampa teenager was charged with hacking Twitter Inc accounts of famous people including former President Barack Obama, billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Florida State Attorneys Office said on Friday.The 17-ye...

Florida declares emergency on Atlantic coast as Hurricane Isaias approaches

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for counties on the Atlantic coast with Hurricane Isaias expected to cause heavy rains in the state as early as Friday night, prompting the closure of COVID-19 testing sites. The h...

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wins death penalty appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020