Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simmons healthy, Oladipo uncertain for Sixers-Pacers clash

Simmons was able to rest during the long layoff since March, and he'll enter the first game completely healthy as the Sixers (39-26) play the Indiana Pacers (39-26) on Saturday night near Orlando. Before the NBA restart, Sixers head coach Brett Brown shifted Simmons from point guard to power forward.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 03:15 IST
Simmons healthy, Oladipo uncertain for Sixers-Pacers clash

The Philadelphia 76ers limped into the shutdown when All-Star Ben Simmons was sidelined with a back injury. Simmons was able to rest during the long layoff since March, and he'll enter the first game completely healthy as the Sixers (39-26) play the Indiana Pacers (39-26) on Saturday night near Orlando.

Before the NBA restart, Sixers head coach Brett Brown shifted Simmons from point guard to power forward. Regardless of what position Simmons will occupy, he's ready to compete again. "I'm feeling good, I put on a lot more muscle, just ready to go," said Simmons, who has produced six triple-doubles this season.

"This is kind of like a resetting point. I was able to get pilates in almost every day, lifting weights and taking care of my body and getting back to 100 percent." The Sixers, currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, were a league-best 29-2 at home and just 10-24 on the road when the games halted.

It will be fascinating to see how the Sixers fare in the NBA bubble with no real home-court advantage. "I'm pretty confident in our group, how we've been playing and how we've been practicing," guard Tobias Harris said. "So, we'll just look to ride off that."

The Sixers will advance as far as All-Star center Joel Embiid carries them. Embiid, who missed the Sixers' final two scrimmages with a strained right calf, is expected to start against the Pacers. Embiid missed 21 of the team's 65 games before the shutdown with a variety of injuries but averaged 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocked shots per game.

As the Sixers prepare for the playoffs, they'll need a healthy Embiid to advance. "I am always receiving news from my medical staff, but that is my expectation," Brown said of Embiid starting against Indiana.

The Pacers hold the No. 5 seed because of a 2-1 series edge against Philadelphia. But Indiana has some troubling injury issues, most notably to Domantas Sabonis, who left the bubble and will not play with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

A first time All-Star, Sabonis' absence will be noticeable. "We're trying the treatment every day," Sabonis said. "We're trying to get the pain down. The main goal is to get it away, but with an injury like this, you don't know how long it can take."

Myles Turner also missed Thursday's scrimmage and Victor Oladipo missed 52 games with knee and quad injuries. But Oladipo practiced Thursday and Friday and could potentially play against the Sixers. "Coming down here, getting some practices in, getting my feet under me, going out there playing with the guys, there's a possibility that I could play," said Oladipo, who's waiting until Saturday to make his decision about whether to play.

For several weeks, Oladipo seemed convinced that he wouldn't be healthy enough to play. Now with Sabonis sidelined, Oladipo's presence would be a major lift. "After coming down here, reassessing every day out there playing 5-on-5 with these guys, moving around, doing basketball-related things like rebounding, change of speed, changing ends of the floor, running ... I'm trending in a positive direction," Oladipo said.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

Paris St Germain completed a domestic treble as they beat Olympique Lyonnais 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate after regular and extra time. Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabi...

1st Battalion of NDRF evacuates villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar

The 1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force NDRF evacuated villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar district on Friday. Sixteen search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed for flood rescue operation in Assa...

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on W...

NFL-Free agent Antonio Brown suspended for eight games

The National Football League NFL on Friday suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign for violating its personal conduct policy. A woman told Sports Illustrated httpswww.si.comnfl2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020