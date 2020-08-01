Left Menu
Cricket Fraternity on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:23 IST
Cricket Fraternity extends Eid al-Adha greetings on social media
Picture shared by Rohit Sharma (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Fraternity on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif urged people to follow social distancing norms so that the Eid al-Adha becomes more 'Mubarak' than ever before.

"Resist that desire to give a hug today. In a year when countless people have lost their lives and livelihoods, may Allah ease the suffering around the globe. Every Eid we pray for good health, peace and happiness but hope this #EidAlAdha is more 'Mubarak' than ever before," Kaif tweeted. Indian star opening batsman Rohit Sharma wished a 'joyful' Eid al-Adha to his fans.

"Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one," Rohit tweeted. Indian pacer Mohammad Shami wished prosperity and success for his fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

"May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and give you a healthy life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.#EId," tweeted Shami Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

