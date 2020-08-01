Left Menu
FA Cup win can save Arsenal's season, says Lacazette

Arsenal's forward Alexandre Lacazette believes that the FA Cup win will be able to salvage the 2019-20 season for his side.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:48 IST
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's forward Alexandre Lacazette believes that the FA Cup win will be able to salvage the 2019-20 season for his side. His remark comes as Arsenal gets ready to lock horns with Chelsea in the FA Cup finals at the Wembley Stadium later today.

"We are excited because we know we can save our season with a trophy, which would mean a lot for us and the fans," Goal.com quoted Lacazette as saying. "In the league, we finished in a bad position, we lost against Olympiacos early in the Europa League, so we missed a few of our targets. That's why I say it would save our season," he added.

Arsenal had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the eighth position and this resulted in the club's worst top-flight showing in 25 years. Unai Emery was sacked as the manager in November and the Gunners then appointed Mikel Arteta as the coach of the side.

Off late, Arsenal has enjoyed some success as the side defeated Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Arsenal also managed to defeat Liverpool in the Premier League as well.

The Gunners can still qualify for the Europa League if they win the FA Cup for a record-extending 14th time. "I came to Arsenal to win trophies. Yes, it's been really frustrating, but this is part of football. Nothing is ever easy and this is why I love this sport because you can learn from this and become a great man with these kinds of experiences," Lacazette said.

"But obviously at the end, you are a bit disappointed. So you just go forward to the next season to change this and to reach your targets. So obviously this time it's a really big game for me and for Arsenal," he added. (ANI)

