Surrey sign pacer Jamie Overton on 3-year contract

Surrey on Saturday signed pacer Jamie Overton on a three-year deal from Somerset.

01-08-2020
Surrey sign pacer Jamie Overton on 3-year contract
Pacer Jamie Overton (Photo/ Surrey Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Surrey on Saturday signed pacer Jamie Overton on a three-year deal from Somerset. The seamer will move to The Oval in November and his initial contract will run until the end of the 2023 season.

"From the moment that Alec made contact and talked me through the opportunity, I was excited about coming to Surrey. I'm obviously aware of the club's history and success and these were all major attractions for me in moving from Somerset," Overton said in a statement. "I needed a fresh challenge to test myself and see how good I can be. I've got high aspirations and I'm hoping that being here and working with all involved on and off the pitch I can achieve those dreams," he added.

The right-arm fast bowler is also a dynamic fielder and dangerous lower-order batsman, scoring at a quick rate in red and white-ball cricket. Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: "We're very pleased Jamie will be joining us and I look forward to seeing him perform in a Surrey shirt."

"Jamie is a genuine quick bowler and his pace and bounce gives a real X Factor to his armoury. His style of bowling will be well suited to The Kia Oval pitches. He has all the necessary attributes to play for England and we will be working hard to help him achieve that goal," he added. (ANI)

