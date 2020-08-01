Left Menu
Development News Edition

East Bengal must accept things and move on: club legends Bhutia, Bhowmick

Born out of adversity in 1920, East Bengal grew on to become one of India's most successful clubs while forming an epic rivalry with the 131-year-old Mohun Bagan, whose tent lies few metres away. But without a sponsor the club is struggling to follow Mohun Bagan into the top-tier Indian Super League.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:27 IST
East Bengal must accept things and move on: club legends Bhutia, Bhowmick

Legendary East Bengal duo Bhaichung Bhutia and Subhas Bhowmick on Saturday advised the iconic club to "accept things and move on" as it finds itself at a crossroads after 100 years of excellence. Born out of adversity in 1920, East Bengal grew on to become one of India's most successful clubs while forming an epic rivalry with the 131-year-old Mohun Bagan, whose tent lies few metres away.

But without a sponsor the club is struggling to follow Mohun Bagan into the top-tier Indian Super League. Bhutia, one of the most decorated players of Indian football, said ISL's "branding will only go up" by the inclusion of his former club.

"As an East Bengal fan, player, person, we all like to see East Bengal play the top tier league in the country which is ISL right now. We want to see East Bengal in ISL, everybody should work towards that and it should be our aim. "But if you are not in the ISL this year, if East Bengal missed out and they (Football Sports Development Limited) are not increasing the teams, and we don't get an investor, which we want, then we got to accept things and keep trying for the future." Greeting the fans and club officials on a day it completes 100 years, the former Indian captain added, "I can only say the quality and branding of ISL is just going to go up if East Bengal come." The 43-year-old picked the 2003 ASEAN Cup triumph and the 1997 Federation Cup semifinal hat-trick as his best moments with club.

"It's a historical and great day for all East Bengal fans. I would like to wish all East Bengal fans and families a very happy centenary day. It's an honour to be a part of the legacy club, such wonderful memories with East Bengal. It will be there forever." Bhowmick, who was also the coach during the famous ASEAN Cup triumph in Indonesia, said East Bengal is undoubtedly the best club of India. "Let any other club in India win a tournament on foreign soil and then talk about East Bengal," he said, summing up the current drama over the club not being able to make the top- tier ISL.

"Today, it's my humble appeal to club officials and fans that stop being sad and stop fretting about not able to play in ISL. If we have to play the I-League then so be it. But we will return triumphant." The FSDL-owned ISL was accorded the top-tier status by AFC last year. The Asian governing body also asked the ISL to open a pathway for two I-League clubs' entry by the end of the 2020-21 season. Former East Bengal captain Mehtab Hussain said they have to stay firm and positive even if they don't make the ISL this year.

"There should not be any regrets if we don't get to play in the ISL. We can still make the top tier league by qualifying through I-League," Mehtab, who played the 2013 AFC Cup semifinal in the East Bengal jersey, told PTI. Recollecting the struggle and the circumstances under which the club was born, he said: "The club is all about struggle and emerging winners. We have done it in the past and we will do it again. We have a world wide fan base and they follow East Bengal like a religion." Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, who had a 70 per cent stake in the club, terminated their tie-up on May 31 despite having a three-year deal.

Following their split, the century-old club have already got their sporting rights back but is yet to find a sponsor. ISL organisers, on the other hand, have made it clear that they would stick to 10 teams for the upcoming season starting in November.

Blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for East Bengal's investor crisis, Mehtab said: "Mohun Bagan had finalised their deal (with ATK) before the pandemic. All the companies are struggling financially so it's getting difficult." Mehtab had a productive time with East Bengal from 2007-2017, during which he was adjudged the best Indian footballer. East Bengal had a low-key celebration at their Maidan tent this morning with West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas hoisting the club flag along with Bhowmick and other officials.

"It's about 100 years of legacy, so many sacrifices have gone into it. There is nothing that the club cannot do. No one can stop East Bengal," Biswas, who is one of the key figures helping the club in finding an investor, said. The club also released a book '100 Years Legacy'.

"I would like to salute our founders who 100 years back had the vision to start a club called East Bengal," club president Pronab Dasgupta said. The club was born out of angst as players from Eastern part of Bengal, now Bangladesh, faced discrimination in tournaments.

It all started with the infamous 1920 Coochbeher Trophy final between Mohun Bagan and Jorabagan Football Club. Jorabagan decided to exclude two of its star players, Shailesh Bose and Nasha Sen, from the team owing to their Bangal ethnicity.

Infuriated, Jorabagan's vice-president, Suresh Choudhury, who himself was a descendant of Eastern Bengal, immediately decided to form a team of their own with the help of his lawyer friend, Tarit Bhushan Roy. The club was formed on August 1 (Sunday), 1920 at Roy's house opposite Kumartuli Park.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad Development Authority asked to stop illegal construction

The Ghaziabad Development Authority has been asked to stop illegal construction and seal such structures after identification, an official said on Saturday, a day after two people died after a portion of an under-construction building colla...

Shipyard tragedy: Vizag witnesses second major industrial mishap in 3 months

Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 PTI The accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Saturday in which 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed is the second major industrial mishap here after the gas leak at LG Polymers that witnessed two doze...

AAP to join morcha led by ex-UP minister Rajbhar, claims SBSP

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Saturday claimed that AAP has agreed to join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by it. SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said he had met Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Partys national spokesperson Sanja...

PM Modi condoles death of Amar Singh, says he was an energetic public figure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh and said he was an energetic public figure. Amar Singhji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020