Fidel Edwards to miss 2020 county season, may return for testimonial game in 2021

West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards will not play the 2020 county season and has been awarded a testimonial match in 2021, the Hampshire Cricket said. "The mutual decision, which was made in agreement with Edwards and his management, comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant difficulties with the availability of players who do not permanently reside in the UK," read a club statement.

"If Edwards is unable to return in a competitive capacity, the club will host a testimonial match to mark his efforts and contributions in a Hampshire shirt over the years," it added. Edwards joined the club in 2015 and picked up 45 first-class wickets in just eight matches at an average of 20.80 in his debut campaign. After suffering a season-ending injury early in 2016, the right-arm seamer returned in typically emphatic style to pick up 33 wickets at an average of just 24.06 in 2017.

"Circumstances have conspired against a return for Fidel and sadly, it may be that he has played his last game for the club. Personally, I can't speak highly enough of Fidel and the impact that he has had. He's been an unbelievable player over his whole career but most recently with us," Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket said. "We will miss him in every way, he's been a great teammate and a wonderful performer, and we all look forward to welcoming Fidel back next year to pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to the club," he added.

Edwards, who has played 55 Tests and 50 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies, thanked all his teammates and staff at the club. "It's a bit sad that my Hampshire career looks to be ending in these circumstances, during the pandemic, but there is a lot to celebrate and remember from my days at Hampshire. I want to thank all my team-mates and the staff at the club who have made me feel so welcome and of the course the supporters too," Edwards said.

"I hope this isn't it for me and county cricket, but for now I am proud to have pulled on the Hampshire shirt and look forward to returning for my testimonial match in 2021," he added. (ANI)