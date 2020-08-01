Left Menu
Brewers OF Cain opts out of season after five games

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain informed the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday that he is electing not to play the rest of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

01-08-2020
The Brewers' home opener at Miller Park against the St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Friday night was postponed when members of the Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. Image Credit: Flickr

The Brewers' home opener at Miller Park against the St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Friday night was postponed when members of the Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. The teams were expected to play a doubleheader on Sunday to make it up, but a report of more positive tests for the Cardinals has the entire weekend series in question. Milwaukee (3-3) released a statement acknowledging Cain's decision.

"Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season. We fully support Lorenzo's decision, and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse," it read. Cain, 34, is unlikely to receive any portion of his salary for this season unless he is determined to be a high-risk individual, but he will have two years remaining on the five-year, $80 million contracts he signed in January 2018.

