Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slavin's quick strike leads Canes over Rangers in Game 1

The Rangers, who have dominated the Hurricanes in recent years and won all four regular-season matchups this season, were held to seven shots in the third period. Slavin's first career playoff goal came 61 seconds into the game. The goal came just seconds after New York had killed a Carolina power play. Marc Staal scored shorthanded with 1:55 left, with Zibanejad picking up the primary assist.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 00:32 IST
Slavin's quick strike leads Canes over Rangers in Game 1
Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 24 saves in the first postseason meeting between the franchises. Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Jaccob Slavin scored barely a minute into the game and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 in the opener of the best-of-five qualifying round Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 24 saves in the first postseason meeting between the franchises.

Game 2 is Monday afternoon. Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also provided goals for Carolina. Aho and Slavin each had an assist.

Mika Zibanejad and Marc Staal scored for the Rangers. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist, a longtime Carolina nemesis, made 34 stops. The Rangers, who have dominated the Hurricanes in recent years and won all four regular-season matchups this season, were held to seven shots in the third period.

Slavin's first career playoff goal came 61 seconds into the game. The defenseman slipped the puck over Lundqvist from close range. It was the only Carolina shot on goal for the game's first 12 minutes.

The lead grew to 2-0 when Aho converted off Andrei Svechnikov's pass at the beginning of a second-period power play. The Rangers, who had been one of the league's hottest teams prior to the season's interruption in March, had two power plays across the opening 10 1/2 minutes but managed a total of one shot to that point. They were 0-for-6 on power plays across the game's first 34 minutes and 0-for-7 for the game.

New York finally found the net on Zibanejad's tip from Ryan Lindgren's delivery with 5:34 left in the second period. The Hurricanes regained a two-goal edge on Necas' goal midway through the third period. It came when the puck skipped off the skate of Staal, the Rangers defenseman who is the brother of Carolina captain Jordan Staal. The goal came just seconds after New York had killed a Carolina power play.

Marc Staal scored shorthanded with 1:55 left, with Zibanejad picking up the primary assist. The game's opening minutes also included a fight between Carolina veteran Justin Williams and Rangers centre Ryan Strome.

The Hurricanes held a 12-4 edge in shots after one period. This marked the first game in the NHL's Return to Play format, which includes a revised playoff set-up and games without spectators. Carolina is the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, while New York came in as the No. 11 seed.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

More Cardinals test positive; game vs. Brewers off

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals travelling party were positive for COVID-19 on preliminary tests, forcing the postponement of Saturdays scheduled game in Milwaukee against the Brewers. In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, M...

Cricket-Bairstow bashes the bowling as England win by four wickets

Jonny Bairstows quick-fire 82 in half as many deliveries proved enough to help England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second of their One Day Internationals at Southampton on Saturday. Bairstows innings laid the foundation for a second...

Reports: Jets LB Mosley won't play in '20, citing health concerns

New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley wont play in the 2020 season, opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports Saturday. That leaves the Jets without Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and arguably the...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in Congress: 14 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - seven Republicans and seven Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, with Repre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020