White Sox place SS Anderson (groin) on injured list

The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin prior to Saturday's road game against the Kansas City Royals. Manager Rick Renteria said Friday that Anderson aggravated the injury while moving to his left on a pair of ground balls.

Anderson, 27, is batting .333 (10-for-30) with one homer and one RBI in seven games this season for the White Sox. Anderson won the American League batting title last season with a .335 average, becoming the first White Sox player to accomplish the feat since Frank Thomas in 1997.

Also on Saturday, the White Sox recalled catcher Yermin Mercedes from the Schaumburg training facility. Mercedes, 27, has batted .302 with 83 homers and 390 RBIs in 617 minor-league games. He was acquired by the White Sox from the Baltimore Orioles organization in the minor-league phase of the 2017 Rule 5 Draft.

--Field Level Media