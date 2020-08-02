Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Lions quarterback Stafford placed on COVID-19 reserve list - report

Stafford, a starting quarterback for the Lions, had his streak of 136 straight regular-season starts snapped last season due to a back injury. The 32-year-old can be activated off the reserve list once he receives medical clearance, which requires him to pass NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) treatment and protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 03:54 IST
NFL-Lions quarterback Stafford placed on COVID-19 reserve list - report

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. Placement on the list means Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason.

He becomes the second NFL quarterback to be placed on the reserve list over coronavirus concerns after Atlanta Falcons' Danny Etling, according to NFL Network. Stafford, a starting quarterback for the Lions, had his streak of 136 straight regular-season starts snapped last season due to a back injury.

The 32-year-old can be activated off the reserve list once he receives medical clearance, which requires him to pass NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) treatment and protocols. Under the agreement approved by the league and NFLPA last month, players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Over 30 players have chosen to miss the campaign as NFL training camps opened across the country this week, with the season scheduled to start on Sept. 10.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

The top Democrats in Congress are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus heavy toll, both sides said on Saturday, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Amer...

Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places were cases are surging. Isaias weakened from ...

Pageau, Beauvillier lift Islanders past Panthers

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier scored to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the opener of a best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying round series in Toronto. The seventh-seed...

Indore reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 7,555

With 107 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Saturday, Indore has recorded 7,555 COVID-19 cases so far. According to the official data, three deaths have been reported here, taking the total deaths to 315.Total 1,671 samples were tested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020