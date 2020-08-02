Cowboys cut Forbath to clear path for Zuerlein

The Dallas Cowboys released kicker Kai Forbath on Saturday in a move that likely clears the path for Greg Zuerlein to claim the job. Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract in the offseason.

Forbath, 32, went 10 of 10 on field-goal attempts in three games for the Cowboys late last season, having joined in December after the release of Brett Maher. He also made all 10 extra-point tries. An eight-year veteran, Forbath has a career field-goal percentage of 86.8 in 81 games with six different teams.

Zuerlein, 32, who has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, is coming off one of the worst seasons in his career. He made just 72.7 percent of his field goals, however he did convert 5 of 7 from 50 yards or longer. Zuerlein's 2019 production was far below his peak season of 2017 when he made his only Pro Bowl by connecting on 95.0 percent of his field goals, including 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards. His career-best 61-yard field goal came in the 2015 season.

Also on Saturday, the Cowboys waived long-snapper Joe Fortunato and injured rookie linebacker Azur Kamara. Reserve cornerback Saivion Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. --Field Level Media