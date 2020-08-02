Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

MLB, the opening week of which was marred by a COVID-19 outbreak, had already rescheduled Friday's game between the two teams after two Cardinals players tested positive, and the league is scrambling to keep its coronavirus-shortened season on track.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 05:25 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Boutier grabs share of clubhouse lead at rain-hit Drive On Championship

France's Celine Boutier carded four birdies to grab a share of the second-round clubhouse lead at the LPGA's inaugural Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday. Starting on the back nine, Boutier took the lead after gaining two strokes in her opening five holes in wet conditions at Inverness Club. Formula One schedules time for drivers' anti-racism gesture

Formula One has made sure drivers can show support for an 'End Racism' campaign without being rushed before the start of Sunday's British Grand Prix. The sport was criticised by Mercedes' six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the only Black driver, for failing to schedule time for a united protest at the previous race in Hungary. NBA roundup: Harden, Rockets rally, top Mavs in OT

James Harden scored 49 points, Russell Westbrook added 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets erased a 14-point deficit and rallied for a 153-149 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. The Rockets claimed the season series with Dallas two games to one by finally mustering some defensive might down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Another Cardinals game pushed back after more possible coronavirus positives

Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and home team Milwaukee Brewers as another Missouri player and "multiple" staff members may be positive for COVID-19, according to initial rapid test results. MLB, the opening week of which was marred by a COVID-19 outbreak, had already rescheduled Friday's game between the two teams after two Cardinals players tested positive, and the league is scrambling to keep its coronavirus-shortened season on track. MLB roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th

Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in a four-run ninth inning and had two hits apiece, Jake Cronenworth also had two hits, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7 on Friday night in Denver. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon homered and had three hits each, and Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado and David Dahl had two hits apiece for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Liberty guard Ionescu suffers grade 3 sprain

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu suffered an ankle sprain in Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream, the team said on Saturday. The highly-touted first overall WNBA draft pick was in just her third pro game when she rolled her ankle and had to be helped off the court in Bradenton, Florida, where the league is carrying out its coronavirus-shortened season in a quarantined setting away from fans. Motor racing: Hamilton takes pole for home British GP in record time

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton shattered the Silverstone track record with a blistering lap to put dominant Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday. The 35-year-old, who will be chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying third. Lions quarterback Stafford placed on COVID-19 reserve list: report

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. Placement on the list means Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason. Brees: Reaction to comments about kneeling 'crushing'

Drew Brees met with the media for the first time in training camp on Saturday, and before anyone could ask him about his 20th NFL season, he reinforced that he supports the fight for social justice that has enveloped the nation this summer. The veteran New Orleans Saints quarterback drew a backlash in early June when an interviewer asked him about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to protest police brutality, and he responded that he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America." Rangers, Hurricanes back in action in Toronto; Dumba takes knee in Edmonton

The National Hockey League's New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports. But at the NHL's other hub city of Edmonton, the Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks formed a circle as a "WeSkateForYou" tribute played, and Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba, one of a handful of Black players in the NHL, gave a speech and knelt during the U.S. anthem.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks seek depth, Rockets better defense in clash

For as much as the Milwaukee Bucks prowess is linked to the incomparable talents of MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo, the foundation of their juggernaut status is built on depth. The Bucks 54-12 were not at full strength in their 119-1...

More Cardinals test positive; series vs. Brewers PPD

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 on preliminary exams, forcing the postponement of the weekends series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Saturdays game was postponed not long before th...

Manfred: 'No reason to quit now' after postponements

Commissioner Rob Manfred said there is no reason to quit now despite a wave of postponements due to positive coronavirus tests in the early going of the 60-game season. We are playing, Manfred told ESPNs Karl Ravech on Saturday. The players...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Thousands march in Berlin against coronavirus curbsThousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020