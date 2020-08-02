Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Boutier grabs share of clubhouse lead at rain-hit Drive On Championship

France's Celine Boutier carded four birdies to grab a share of the second-round clubhouse lead at the LPGA's inaugural Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday. Starting on the back nine, Boutier took the lead after gaining two strokes in her opening five holes in wet conditions at Inverness Club. Formula One schedules time for drivers' anti-racism gesture

Formula One has made sure drivers can show support for an 'End Racism' campaign without being rushed before the start of Sunday's British Grand Prix. The sport was criticised by Mercedes' six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the only Black driver, for failing to schedule time for a united protest at the previous race in Hungary. NBA roundup: Harden, Rockets rally, top Mavs in OT

James Harden scored 49 points, Russell Westbrook added 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets erased a 14-point deficit and rallied for a 153-149 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. The Rockets claimed the season series with Dallas two games to one by finally mustering some defensive might down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Another Cardinals game pushed back after more possible coronavirus positives

Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and home team Milwaukee Brewers as another Missouri player and "multiple" staff members may be positive for COVID-19, according to initial rapid test results. MLB, the opening week of which was marred by a COVID-19 outbreak, had already rescheduled Friday's game between the two teams after two Cardinals players tested positive, and the league is scrambling to keep its coronavirus-shortened season on track. MLB roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th

Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in a four-run ninth inning and had two hits apiece, Jake Cronenworth also had two hits, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7 on Friday night in Denver. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon homered and had three hits each, and Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado and David Dahl had two hits apiece for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Liberty guard Ionescu suffers grade 3 sprain

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu suffered an ankle sprain in Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream, the team said on Saturday. The highly-touted first overall WNBA draft pick was in just her third pro game when she rolled her ankle and had to be helped off the court in Bradenton, Florida, where the league is carrying out its coronavirus-shortened season in a quarantined setting away from fans. Motor racing: Hamilton takes pole for home British GP in record time

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton shattered the Silverstone track record with a blistering lap to put dominant Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday. The 35-year-old, who will be chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying third. Lions quarterback Stafford placed on COVID-19 reserve list: report

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. Placement on the list means Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason. Brees: Reaction to comments about kneeling 'crushing'

Drew Brees met with the media for the first time in training camp on Saturday, and before anyone could ask him about his 20th NFL season, he reinforced that he supports the fight for social justice that has enveloped the nation this summer. The veteran New Orleans Saints quarterback drew a backlash in early June when an interviewer asked him about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to protest police brutality, and he responded that he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America." Rangers, Hurricanes back in action in Toronto; Dumba takes knee in Edmonton

The National Hockey League's New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports. But at the NHL's other hub city of Edmonton, the Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks formed a circle as a "WeSkateForYou" tribute played, and Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba, one of a handful of Black players in the NHL, gave a speech and knelt during the U.S. anthem.