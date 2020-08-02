Left Menu
Coronavirus rattling league as possible cases force more delays Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed Saturday's game and Sunday's double-header between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers after initial rapid tests showed another player and "multiple" staff on the Cardinals may have COVID-19.

Updated: 02-08-2020
Sports News Roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th; Celtics G Smart fined $15K for criticizing officials and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in Memphis

Brendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit four bogeys and five birdies to finish the day at a one-under par 69. Todd, who sunk a 22-foot putt for a birdie on eight, said he was battling with his swing throughout the day.

'This is so much fun': Mickelson sees game coming together in Memphis

Phil Mickelson was one-over-par through three holes during the third round at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday but still felt inspired to send his brother and caddie a positive message. "On the fourth tee I said to Tim, 'This is so much fun,'" Mickelson said.

Coronavirus rattling league as possible cases force more delays

Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed Saturday's game and Sunday's double-header between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers after initial rapid tests showed another player and "multiple" staff on the Cardinals may have COVID-19. MLB is scrambling to keep its coronavirus-shortened season on track after numerous games were postponed due to positive test results, with an outbreak on the Miami Marlins injecting uncertainty just days after the delayed, truncated season began.

MLB roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th

Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in a four-run ninth inning and had two hits apiece, Jake Cronenworth also had two hits, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7 on Friday night in Denver. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon homered and had three hits each, and Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado and David Dahl had two hits apiece for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Motor racing: Hamilton takes pole for home British GP in record time

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton shattered the Silverstone track record with a blistering lap to put dominant Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday. The 35-year-old, who will be chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying third.

Lions quarterback Stafford placed on COVID-19 reserve list: report

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. Placement on the list means Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason.

Celtics G Smart fined $15K for criticizing officials

The NBA fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart $15,000 on Saturday for his critical remarks about the officiating in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart suggested to reporters after the game that the referees gave Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo special treatment when they overturned a charging call that would have fouled him out with 1:28 left and the score knotted at 107-107.

Players focus on scoring and fighting not protests as NHL returns

There were goals and fights but no spectators or protests as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday and the National Hockey League delivered a businesslike relaunch of its coronavirus-hit season. The first game since the COVID-19 pandemic halted play on March 11 got off to an explosive start as the Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin potted the first goal 61 seconds into the contest and quickly saw the Rangers' Ryan Strome and Carolina's Justin Williams dropping the gloves and pummeling each other.

Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open and again criticised some of his fellow professionals for their decisions to ignore health advice during the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios follows compatriot and women's world number one Ash Barty, who withdrew from the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 tournament earlier this week.

Rangers, Hurricanes back in action in Toronto; Dumba takes knee in Edmonton

The National Hockey League's New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports. But at the NHL's other hub city of Edmonton, the Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks formed a circle as a "WeSkateForYou" tribute played, and Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba, one of a handful of Black players in the NHL, gave a speech and knelt during the U.S. anthem.

