We can only blame ourselves: Frank Lampard after FA Cup final defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that they can only blame themselves for the defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:08 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that they can only blame themselves for the defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup final. Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the decider here on Saturday.

"We started well for 10 or 15 minutes, scored a goal and created a few chances were in control of the game. But after that, we can only blame ourselves from that point in football terms," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "We got complacent. We took too long on the ball, we started playing short passes like it was a stroll. An FA Cup final can never be a stroll. We allowed Arsenal back in the game and from that point onwards, it's always going to be difficult. A lot of today was on us," he added.

During the match, Chelsea did not take much time to open the scoring as Christian Pulisic netted a brilliant goal in the fifth minute. However, Arsenal was awarded a penalty in the 28th minute and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no mistake to level the scores. Aubameyang added another goal to Arsenal's tally in the second half which sealed the victory for the club in the final.

With this win, Arsenal extended their remarkable record in the FA Cup by winning it for the 14th time. The Mikel Arteta-led side also sealed Europa League football for next season. (ANI)

