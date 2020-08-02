Left Menu
Ozuna's hot hitting lifts Braves past Mets

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna continued his torrid hitting with a home run on Saturday to lead the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight win, a 7-1 victory over the visiting New York Mets.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Braves)

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna continued his torrid hitting with a home run on Saturday to lead the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight win, a 7-1 victory over the visiting New York Mets. The free-agent signee who spent last season with St. Louis went 2-for-4, scored a run and drove in two. His two-run homer in the first inning, his third, had a 104.7 mph exit velocity. He has hit safely in four straight games and is batting .467 (7-for-15) during that stretch. He is hitting .367 for the season.

The winning pitcher was Josh Tomlin (1-0), who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Tomlin did not allow a hit and struck out three. The losing pitcher was Mets starter Michael Wacha (1-1), who continued to struggle against the Braves. He surrendered five runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings and dropped to 0-4 against Atlanta in seven career appearances.

The Braves had to be pleased with the effort of pitcher Touki Toussaint, who made his first start of the season. Toussaint was on a pitch restriction and left after throwing 74 pitches. He worked four scoreless innings and allowed three hits and three walks. He struck out five. After Ozuna's blast staked the Braves to a 2-0 lead in the first, they added three more runs in the second inning on RBI doubles by Tyler Flowers and Ronald Acuna Jr. and a run-scoring single by Ozzie Albies. The RBI was the first for Acuna, who drove in 101 a year ago.

New York got a run in the fifth against Jackson on Robinson Cano's sacrifice fly. The Braves got the run back in the bottom of the inning on Ender Inciarte's run-scoring single. Acuna connected for his first homer of the season in the sixth inning against rookie reliever Franklyn Kilome to extend the lead to 7-1.

Atlanta's Dansby Swanson went 1-for-3 and has hit safely in all nine games. --Field Level Media

