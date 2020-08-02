Left Menu
Jets lose Scheifele, Laine vs. Flames

Winnipeg Jets top-line center Mark Scheifele suffered a leg injury in his team's qualifying round Game 1 loss to the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday and did not return. Less than six minutes into the clash in Edmonton, Scheifele tried to avoid a check from Matthew Tkachuk, and it appeared Tkachuk's skate clipped his calf or Achilles tendon.

Scheifele, who tied for the team lead in points during the regular season, had to be helped off the ice and to the dressing room. The team announced in the second period that Scheifele would not return. No penalty was called on the play, but Tkachuk fought Blake Wheeler shortly afterward. Head coach Paul Maurice had pointed words after the game, telling reporters that Tkachuk's actions were "intentional."

"It was a filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg," Maurice said. "You can't see it on the program feed, but you take the blue-line feed and you zoom in. He went after the back of his leg. Could have cut his Achilles (tendon). Could have ended the man's career. It's an absolutely filthy, disgusting hit. ... "I don't expect the referees to find that one. You have to look at it after. And it's grotesque."

Asked -- before Maurice's press conference -- if he felt if he had any role in Scheifele's injury, Tkachuk told reporters, "No, like absolutely not. When I'm back-checking on him, it's such an accident. I felt terrible. "He was turning away, and I just went in and my left skate had a little bit of the speed wobbles. I was probably moving too fast for myself, and I was going down. It looked like my leg probably jammed him up."

The Jets had another injury scare in the third period when Patrik Laine was seen clutching his right wrist area after returning to the bench. Laine appeared to sustain the injury after a physical play along the boards that began with him delivering a high hit to the Flames' Mark Giordano. He also did not return. Entering the game, Scheifele had collected 26 points in 27 career Stanley Cup playoff games. Laine had 16 points in 23 playoff contests.

--Field Level Media

