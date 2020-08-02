Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus had 'mental decline': Maurizio Sarri

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has said that the side had a mental decline after the Serie A game against Lazio.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:35 IST
Juventus had 'mental decline': Maurizio Sarri
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has said that the side had a mental decline after the Serie A game against Lazio. Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on July 26.

But the side picked up only two victories from their final eight matches. "A little fear can do us good. After Lazio we felt the championship was won and we had a mental decline," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

Juventus finished the 2019-20 Serie A season with 83 points and this is the lowest number of points the side has registered in the last decade. The side has also conceded more goals (43) than in any of their previous eight title successes, Goal.com reported.

Juventus also lost both the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia finals, and now the side will go into the Champions League. The side hasn't won the Champions League since 1996. Juventus will face Lyon in the round-of-16 match in the tournament.

Sarri's side is 0-1 down and Juventus now have everthing to do in the second leg match. If Juventus manages to win against Lyon, then the side will have a quarter-final clash against either Real Madrid or Manchester City. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra home minister condemns demand for Sushant Singh Rajput death case to be handed over to CBI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. Deshmukh in a tweet said that the Mumbai Police was already investigat...

Take pledge to stand for honour, dignity of women: Prez Kovind on Raksha Bandhan eve

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and asked them to take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society, according to a...

India needs to grow much faster over next decade to become important global player: N K Singh

India needs to grow much faster over the next 10 years with the use of technology and reforms in order to become an important global player, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Sunday. To achieve the potential growth rate of ...

Bihar flood situation worsens, 53.67 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Sunday as water from overflowing rivers inundated fresh areas, while a total of 53.67 lakh people across 14 districts were affected, the Disaster Management Department said here. No fresh casualty wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020