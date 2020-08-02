McCray second Jaguars defensive player to opt out

Left Menu
Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. "With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in 'Our Nation.' I will miss being there with my teammates, coaches and Jaguar personnel competing on Sundays, but I feel that God has directed my steps to make this decision," McCray said in a statement released Saturday by the team.

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, the second Jacksonville player to do so. Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in 'Our Nation.' I will miss being there with my teammates, coaches and Jaguar personnel competing on Sundays, but I feel that God has directed my steps to make this decision," McCray said in a statement released Saturday by the team. "I was honored to be involved in our team's social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can. My family and I appreciate the understanding and support of the Jaguars organization and our fans. We are praying and working for the health and safety for this great country!"

McCray, 29, signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Jaguars in March. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014 after playing collegiately for Florida. He spent two seasons in Denver, followed by one season (2016) with the Buffalo Bills and the past three with the Jaguars.

In 72 career games in a reserve role, McCray has recorded 64 tackles, four sacks, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. The window for NFL players to opt out ends on Tuesday.

Players considered high risk for COVID-19 can earn a $350,000 stipend and an accrued NFL season if they decide to opt out. Players without risk can receive $150,000, according to the agreement approved last week by the league and the NFL Players Association, although the voluntary opt-out stipend is solely an advance toward future salary. The stipend is not available to undrafted rookies. --Field Level Media

