Steelers add Samuels, Washington to COVID-19 list

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Pittsburgh Steelers added running back Jaylen Samuels and receiver James Washington to the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. The 2018 draft picks joined two teammates, cornerbacks Justin Layne and Arrion Springs, on that list.

Samuels, 24, rushed 66 times for 175 yards and a touchdown and caught 47 passes for 305 yards and one score in 14 games last season. He also completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with one interception. A fifth-round choice in 2018, Samuels has 431 rushing yards, 504 receiving yards and five total TDs in 28 career games.

Washington, also 24, caught 44 passes for a team-high 735 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season. A second-round selection in 2018, Washington has 60 catches for 952 yards and four scores in 29 career contests.

The Steelers also waived eight players on Sunday, including former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. The others were running back Ralph Webb, wide receiver Quadree Henderson, offensive lineman Christian Montano, linebackers Christian Kuntz and Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and defensive end Josiah Coatney.

