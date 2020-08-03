Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the British Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, round four of the championship: - MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 11) Hamilton's third win in a row, record seventh in his home race and 87th of his career came after a last lap puncture that left him limping to the finish on three tyres.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 01:10 IST
Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the British Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, round four of the championship: -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 11) Hamilton's third win in a row, record seventh in his home race and 87th of his career came after a last lap puncture that left him limping to the finish on three tyres. He is now only four wins adrift of Michael Schumacher's all-time record. Hamilton, who started on pole, is 30 points clear of Bottas, whose puncture a lap earlier dropped the Finn from second to 11th. Mercedes have won every race so far this season.

- RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Alexander Albon 8)

Verstappen set the fastest lap after a late stop for fresh tyres, with the win looking out of reach. Had he continued, he might have won although the Dutch driver said he could also have punctured. His race was a boring one until the final laps. Albon was handed a five second penalty for colliding with Haas's Magnussen, which brought out the first safety car, but recovered from the back of the field. -

MCLAREN (Lando Norris 5, Carlos Sainz 13) Norris started and finished fifth. Sainz was fourth when he had a late puncture and was forced to pit a lap before the finish.

- FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 3, Sebastian Vettel 10)

Leclerc took his second podium in four races, and 12th of his career, against all expectations and after Bottas' late puncture. Vettel had to defend hard at the end to keep Bottas, on new tyres, behind him. Ferrari move up to fourth overall. -

RACING POINT (Lance Stroll 9, Nico Hulkenberg did not start) Hulkenberg, replacing Sergio Perez after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine, failed to start due to a power unit problem. The team's car was protested for the third time by Renault after the race.

- RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Esteban Ocon 6)

Ricciardo finished 1.1 seconds behind Leclerc, gaining from the punctures to those ahead of him. The result equalled the Australian's best for Renault so far. Sixth was Ocon's best finish since 2018. -

ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 7, Daniil Kvyat did not finish) Gasly again beat Albon, the man who replaced him at Red Bull. The Frenchman overtook Vettel and had good battles with Stroll and Alfa's Giovinazzi. Kvyat's crash brought out the second safety car. He blamed himself at first but the data showed something had failed on the car.

- ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 14, Kimi Raikkonen 17)

Giovinazzi finished 12th but a five second post-race penalty for a safety car infringement dropped him down. Raikkonen struggled for pace and had a front wing failure towards the end. -

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 16, Kevin Magnussen did not finish) Magnussen tangled with Albon, ending up in the gravel and out of the race and bringing out the first safety car. Grosjean was shown a black and white flag for unsportsmanlike behaviour and also warned by stewards for moving while braking with Ricciardo behind.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 12, Nicholas Latifi 15)

Russell started last after a five place grid penalty for not respecting yellow flags in qualifying. The team did a double stop during the second safety car period.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Patna IPS officer probing case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai: DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, has been forcibly quarantined by civic authorities in the m...

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned offshore east of the central coast of Florida on Sunday, packing strong winds and rain.The storm is forecast to move upward along the East Coast and reach Wash...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attack on Afghan jail, scores of prisoners flee

An attack claimed by Islamic State on a jail compound in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least three people and injured dozens, triggering heavy fighting in which scores of prisoners escaped, an official said.Sohrab Qaderi, a provinc...

Kosovo prime minister says he has COVID-19

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks. I dont have symptoms expect a very mild cough, Hoti said on his Facebook page.Hotis government has faced criticism fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020