Jags' Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list; McCray opts out

The Jacksonville Jaguars put starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, one day after the team announced that defensive end Lerentee McCray had opted out of the 2020 season. Minshew was among five Jaguars players put on the list and the second starting NFL quarterback in as many days. The Detroit Lions put Matthew Stafford on the reserve list Saturday.

Joining Minshew on the reserve list are Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard, the team announced. The special reserve list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has the virus. In either case, the team is required to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason.

Minshew played in 14 games in his rookie season, starting 12, after Nick Foles was injured in Week 1. Minshew threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. McCray and veteran defensive tackle Al Woods have now opted out of the upcoming season for the Jaguars. Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in 'Our Nation.' I will miss being there with my teammates, coaches and Jaguar personnel competing on Sundays, but I feel that God has directed my steps to make this decision," McCray said in a statement released Saturday by the team. "I was honored to be involved in our team's social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can. My family and I appreciate the understanding and support of the Jaguars organization and our fans. We are praying and working for the health and safety for this great country!"

McCray, 29, signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Jaguars in March. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014 after playing collegiately for Florida. He spent two seasons in Denver, followed by one season (2016) with the Buffalo Bills and the past three with the Jaguars.

In 72 career games in a reserve role, McCray has recorded 64 tackles, four sacks, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. The window for NFL players to opt out ends on Tuesday.

Players considered high risk for COVID-19 can earn a $350,000 stipend and an accrued NFL season if they decide to opt out. Players without risk can receive $150,000, according to the agreement approved last week by the league and the NFL Players Association, although the voluntary opt-out stipend is solely an advance toward future salary. The stipend is not available to undrafted rookies.