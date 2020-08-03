Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laureano’s blast enough for A’s to edge Mariners

Ramon Laureano hit a three-run homer to back a strong start from right-hander Chris Bassitt as the Oakland Athletics defeated the host Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 05:12 IST
Laureano’s blast enough for A’s to edge Mariners

Ramon Laureano hit a three-run homer to back a strong start from right-hander Chris Bassitt as the Oakland Athletics defeated the host Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Bassitt (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. Right-hander Liam Hendriks struck out the side in the ninth for his third save of the season.

Seattle's Kyle Lewis hit a solo homer, extending his season-opening hitting streak to 10 games. After losing the series opener, the A's have won two in a row entering Monday's finale at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the first inning. Leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford was hit by a pitch before Dylan Moore grounded into a forceout. An out later, Moore stole second base and scored on Daniel Vogelbach's two-out single to center field.

The score remained 1-0 until the fifth. With two outs, Tony Kemp walked on a 3-2 pitch and Marcus Semien reached on an infield single. That was the end for Mariners right-hander Kendall Graveman (0-2), who was facing his former club for the first time. Laureano greeted left-hander Anthony Misiewicz by lining a 1-2 pitch over the center-field wall, giving the A's a 3-1 lead.

Graveman played for the A's from 2015-2018 and made two Opening Day starts for them. He allowed two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts. Lewis hit his third home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the eighth off Oakland right-hander Yusmeiro Petit to make it 3-2.

Mariners right-hander Erik Swanson, making his season debut, came out to warm up in the ninth inning with a white-colored mitt. Umpires ruled it was illegal, potentially making it difficult for batters to pick up the ball out of Swanson's hand, and he was forced to switch gloves, instead using a black one. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Recent US sanctions will put business in Xinjiang on notice, Pompeo on rights abuses by China

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Sunday came down heavily on China for its human rights abuses in Xinjiang and said the most recent US sanctions will put business operating in the region on notice. The risk to the people in that regio...

Rugby league-Folau remains standing as team mates kneel for Black Lives Matter

Israel Folaus decision not to kneel down with his team mates before Sundays Super League match between his Catalan Dragons and St Helens was a personal choice, his coach Steve McNamara said. The former Australia rugby union international re...

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. recovery story in doubt

The U.S. dollar ticked up in early Monday trade, clinging to its rebound late last week, but mounting concerns about a slowing U.S. economic recovery from coronavirus epidemic kept a lid on gains. The dollar rose 0.3 to 106.20 yen, having g...

Divisive Trump nominee gets new Pentagon post, despite snub by Congress

After failing to secure a Senate confirmation hearing, U.S. President Donald Trumps most divisive nominee for a Pentagon position so far has taken a different, less-senior policy role at the Defense Department, a spokeswoman said on Sunday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020