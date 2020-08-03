It's his decision: Lampard on Willian's future at Chelsea

Left Menu
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that team midfielder Willian needs to decide his future at the club on his own.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that team midfielder Willian needs to decide his future at the club on his own. Chelsea has offered the Brazilian a new contract but it remains a two-year offer.

As per a report in Goal.com, Willian's agent Kia Joorabchian has admitted that his client has offers from five clubs. "It is his decision, I haven't got that answer. I know the situation at the club's end. I have a great relationship with Willian, but I don't actually know what the decision is," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"If that happens over the next whatever days, as he said, then that would be good for me in either way. Of course, I am very happy with Willian. He has been brilliant for me this season with his input and work ethic, within the squad," he added. Lampard also said that Willian has been a great servant for Chelsea and eventually staying or leaving the club, is the midfielder's decision.

"But it is his choice and I respect his choice. He has been a great servant for Chelsea if he decides to move on, and if he does decide to move on then Chelsea will move on and we have to look forwards ourselves," Lampard said. Chelsea will now step up their efforts to sign new players in the transfer window.

The side will next take on Bayern Munich in the round-of-16 second leg Champions League match. Chelsea had suffered a 0-3 defeat in the first leg. The Blues also missed out on winning the FA Cup after losing the finals against Arsenal.

In the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners to hand them a 2-1 win. Chelsea had struck the first goal in the match, owing to Christian Pulisic's efforts, but Arsenal came from behind to win the match.

The Blues were reduced to ten men in the second half when Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a second bookable offence. Chelsea finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the fourth position, and as a result, the side qualified for the 2020-21 Champions League. (ANI)

