Sports News Roundup: Kang holds on for one-shot win at Drive On Championship; Judge homers again, Yankees sink Red Sox and more

Golf: Kang holds on for one-shot win at Drive On Championship

Danielle Kang held her nerve to claim a one-shot victory over France's Celine Boutier at the Drive On Championship on Sunday, as the LPGA Tour made a dramatic return from a near six-month COVID-19 shutdown. The final round at drizzly Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio began with Kang, Boutier, and Britain's Jodi Ewart Shadoff all sharing the lead and ended in the sunshine with the American on top after carding a two-under 70.

Golf: Justin Thomas back at number one after winning in Memphis

Justin Thomas clinched his 13th PGA Tour victory on Sunday, winning the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational by a three-stroke margin and claiming the world number-one ranking in the process. The 27-year-old American put up a near-flawless, five-under-par 65 to win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, with a four-way tie for second place between Americans Daniel Berger, Phil Mickelson and returning champion Brooks Koepka, as well as England's Tom Lewis.

MLB roundup: Judge homers again, Yankees sink Red Sox

Aaron Judge homered for a career-high fourth straight game, Gio Urshela hit his first career grand slam and the New York Yankees continued their hot start to the abbreviated season with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. The Yankees won their fifth straight thanks to the early power by Judge and Urshela and now have 14 homers in their first seven games while getting off to a 6-1 start.

Rugby league: Folau remains standing as teammates kneel for Black Lives Matter

Israel Folau's decision not to kneel down with his teammates before Sunday's Super League match between his Catalan Dragons and St Helens was a "personal choice", his coach Steve McNamara said. The former Australia rugby union international remained standing as other players and match officials "took a knee" at the Headingley ground in Leeds, England in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Golf: Werenski earns first career win at Barracuda Championship

Richy Werenski made three birdies and an eagle in his final seven holes to surge past Troy Merritt and claim his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday. Werenski began the day seven points behind third-round leader Merritt but tallied 13 in the final round to notch a winning score of 39 points at the event played under the modified Stableford format.

NBA roundup: Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando. Warren was 20 of 29 from the field, including 9 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Warren's previous career high was 40.

Eagles head coach Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League (NFL) team announced on Sunday. The Eagles said that Pederson, 52, was asymptomatic and self-isolating in line with the league's protocols.

Kyrgios skipping U.S. Open, urges players to 'act responsibly'

Nick Kyrgios announced he won't play in the U.S. Open in New York, instead of saying in a video that he is more concerned about the safety of people around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Let's take a breath here and remember what's important which is health and safety of our community," the 25-year-old Australian said. "We can rebuild our sport and the economy but we can never recover lives lost."

Athletics: Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

World 200 meters champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules. Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests but was suspended in June after again breaching the rules. He may now miss next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Mets left scrambling as Cespedes no-shows, then opts out of season

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season for "COVID-related reasons," the team said, after he did not show up for Sunday's away game against the Atlanta Braves. Cespedes' absence from the Mets' 0-4 loss was unexpected, prompting concern from fans as the New York team released a statement before the start of the game saying it had been unable to contact the two-time All-Star or ascertain his whereabouts.