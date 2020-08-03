Soccer-Cagliari appoint Di Francesco to replace Zenga as coach

Left Menu
Serie A club Cagliari have appointed former Sassuolo, AS Roma and Sampdoria boss Eusebio Di Francesco as their new coach after deciding not to extend the contract of Walter Zenga. Sampdoria appointed him before the start of last season but he was fired after seven matches which included six defeats.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:15 IST
Serie A club Cagliari have appointed former Sassuolo, AS Roma and Sampdoria boss Eusebio Di Francesco as their new coach after deciding not to extend the contract of Walter Zenga. "An expert and well-prepared coach, capable of giving a precise identity to his teams, Di Francesco will now put all his professionalism and skills at Cagliari's disposal to contribute to the growth of the club," said the Sardinians in a statement.

Former Italy goalkeeper Zenga was appointed at the start of March but had to wait three months for his debut as Serie A was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. His 13 games in charge produced three wins, four draws and six defeats as Cagliari finished 14th.

Di Francesco built his reputation with Sassuolo, leading them into Serie A for the first time in the club's history in 2013. He joined AS Roma in 2017 and enjoyed an impressive first season, leading them to third place and to the Champions League semi-finals after a campaign which included a memorable comeback against Barcelona.

However, the following season was less impressive and he was sacked in March 2019. Sampdoria appointed him before the start of last season but he was fired after seven matches which included six defeats. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

