Athletics-Doha Diamond League meeting brought forward

The competitive season is set to begin in Monaco on Aug. 14 followed by meetings in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome/Naples, Doha and a yet to be determined location in China. Diamond League meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been cancelled.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:07 IST
This year's Diamond League athletics meeting in Doha, initially scheduled for Oct. 9, has been brought forward by a fortnight and will take place on Sept. 25, organisers announced on Monday. The event in Doha, which serves as the traditional season opener, had previously been pushed back from its April 17 slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

