NSNIS Patiala signs MoU with CSS-SRIHER to conduct courses in sports science subjects

The course aims to give an opportunity to young qualified professionals working in the field of sports science to further specialise in their area of expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:57 IST
The six-month course to be taught online will include in its curriculum all important aspects of sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition.

With an effort to ensure that knowledge of sports science is applied to train athletes even at the grassroots level, NSNIS Patiala has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CSS-SRIHER, Chennai (Deemed to be University), to jointly conduct six- month certificate courses in sports science subjects. The course aims to give an opportunity to young qualified professionals working in the field of sports science to further specialise in their area of expertise. In the first leg, Sports Physiotherapy and Sports Nutrition courses are being launched online, with admission to the courses starting on 3rd August 2020. These courses are aimed at training professionals who can work along with community coaches and development-level coaches to use sports science in grassroots-level training.

The eligibility criteria to appear for the written entrance exam for the Sports Physiotherapy course is a Masters in Physiotherapy (Ortho/Sport). Those who have a Bachelor's in Physiotherapy with three years of work experience in a sports institute, sports team or club, can also apply. For the Sports Nutrition course, those eligible to take the entrance exam must have a Masters in any of the streams including, foods and nutrition, applied nutrition, public health nutrition, clinical nutrition and dietetics, food science and quality control or sports nutrition. Those with a Bachelor's degree in any of the above-mentioned streams, but with three years of relevant work experience in a recognised sports institute, club or state or national-level team can also take the entrance exam.

The six-month course to be taught online will include in its curriculum all important aspects of sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition. A two-week physical workshop will also be held as part of the course and will be organised post-Covid. Assessment of attendees for final certification will be done on the basis of online quizzes and written exams.

Speaking about the importance of including sports science in the sports education of grassroots-level coaches, Senior Executive Director (Academics) of Sports Authority of India Colonel RS Bishnoisaid, "The new courses in Sports Science are aimed to strengthen the grassroots-level sports ecosystem by imparting training in a more scientific way. After completion of these courses, these professionals will be equipped to work alongside community coaches and developmental coaches at the grassroots level and provide better training to junior athletes. In the second phase, SAI will also introduce courses in exercise physiology, sports biomechanics, strength and conditioning, sports psychology."

Speaking about the curriculum of the course, Director of CSS-SRIHER Professor Arunmugam, said, "These courses are designed to include the latest international practices in the field of sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition. The inclusion of sports science, even at the grassroots-level level, will help professionals working in this field to understand the needs of an athlete better. The best Indian faculty and foreign experts will be teaching in this course."

The application forms to the courses will be available online from August 3 up to August 10, with eligible candidates taking the written online exam on August 16, 2020. The course commences from August 24, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

