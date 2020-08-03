Left Menu
Development News Edition

Just because there is SOP, I won't lock myself in room: Arun Lal

The BCCI released its SOP for state associations where people have 60, especially those with medical history and low immunity shouldn't attend the training camps till further government directive. The 65-year-old in fact gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example as to how he at his age is running the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:42 IST
Just because there is SOP, I won't lock myself in room: Arun Lal

Bengal coach Arun Lal, who has conquered the dreaded cancer will not remain confined in his room just because BCCI has laid down a set of SOPs for domestic teams. The BCCI released its SOP for state associations where people have 60, especially those with medical history and low immunity shouldn't attend the training camps till further government directive.

The 65-year-old in fact gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example as to how he at his age is running the country. "The Prime Minister is 69 and he's running the country in these times. Are they telling him to step down?" the Bengal coach counter-questioned during an exclusive interview to PTI. If CAB goes by the book, then Lal will not be allowed to join the pre-season camp but feisty former Bengal captain said that one SOP won't determine how he would lead his life.

"Me as a person, whether I coach Bengal or not is immaterial but I will live my life. Don't expect me that I'm 65 years old, so I will lock myself in a room for the next 30 years. This does not happen like this," the cancer survivor, who turned 65 on Saturday, said. Lal, a Bengal legend made it clear that while he would maintain all social distancing norms, he won't just quarantine himself just like that.

"I will take precautions like everybody else -- social distancing, hand washing, sanitising, mask-wearing all that I will do. Unnecessarily there will be no foolhardiness. "But I will not quarantine myself just because I'm 60-plus. Virus does not know the difference between 59 and 60," he said.

The hero of Bengal's Ranji Trophy triumph in 1989-90, Lal was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary glands cancer four years back, but he overcame the disease and gained abundant hope in the process. "I'm very fit and strong. In fact I've never been this fitter in my life. I'm not at all worried," Lal who guided Bengal to their first Ranji final appearance in 13 years last season said.

"I know the whole concern is about people above-60. I understand that. But I think things will work out. A couple of months down the line, the virus will start subsiding. Much before any vaccine or anything," he sounded confident. The former India opener further said there's no news of him being discontinued.

"Certainly, I'm continuing. I've got no news from any quarters that you know I'm not continuing." Reacting to the advisory, Lal said it could be temporary and can change in due course keeping in mind of the situation. "An advisory can change, in fact it itself says it can change and it's temporary. Situation is so fluid and uncertain, nobody knows about tomorrow. We will wait and see how it pans out. It also discourages and there's no binding on it." Lal also said restriction he understands is on health grounds and not a reflection of his work.

"They are trying to look after me only. It's not any reflection on my abilities. We will see how it goes." He said that his wards are all pumped up for the upcoming season and waiting for the resumption nod from CAB. "The CAB will have to decide taking into all the consideration with State and Union government. They are working very hard and are really pumped up. My job to keep them motivated and wait for their time," he added.

Meanwhile, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya also hoped that BCCI's SOP was of "temporary nature" and may be "amended". "It is presumed that the restrictions for individuals above a certain age or with underlying medical conditions mentioned in the advisory is of a temporary nature considering the current situation and taken in the interest of persons beyond a certain age for their safety," Dalmiya said in a statement.

"This is because the document clearly states that all such individuals should be discouraged from participating in the camp activities until suitable guidelines are issued by the Government. Dalmiya is hopeful that things will change.

"However, this may change in due course of time since in the SOP itself, it is mentioned that the guidelines may be amended from time to time as may be required depending on the existing COVID-19 situation in the country and the guidelines issued by the Government at appropriate times," he added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spains former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal. The royal familys website on Monday published a letter from Juan Carlos to his son, King Felipe VI, saying I am informi...

Tigress found dead in Mukundra Hills, second death in fortnight

A four-year-old tigress was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve MHTR nearly a fortnight after a male tiger died in the enclosure. Named MT-2, the wild cat was said to be in sound health and a ...

Islanders bid to push Panthers to brink of elimination

Its been a long time since the NHL held a best-of-five playoff series, but the New York Islanders have that ancient history on their side after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference qualifying round against the Florida Panthers. The seve...

U.S. CDC reports 4,649,102 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 4,649,102 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 47,576 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 469 to 154,471.The CDC r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020