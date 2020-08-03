Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan will have to beat England in 'all departments' to win matches, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Ahead of the three-match Test series against England, Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that his side will have to defeat England "in all departments" to secure a win in the matches.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:53 IST
Pakistan will have to beat England in 'all departments' to win matches, says Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the three-match Test series against England, Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that his side will have to defeat England "in all departments" to secure a win in the matches. "If you want to win a game against a good team then there are challenges always in your way. It's not like you go out and win it with ease. When you are playing in other's conditions, you have to beat them in all departments to win a match," ESPNcricinfo quoted Misbah as saying.

England are high on confidence as they defeated West Indies in the three-match Test series by 2-1. The team has also sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland. England have gained a 2-0 lead in the series over Ireland with the final ODI set to be played on Tuesday. After that, England will take on Pakistan in the first Test, beginning August 5.

Misbah further stated, "Our bowlers are in good form and there are encouraging signs but it depends how we play those conditions and how we play the game, and exploit them in our favour." Both England and Pakistan will be looking to grab the key World Test Championship (WTC) points which will help them move up on the points table.

England and Pakistan currently hold the third and fifth spot on the WTC points table with 226 and 140 points respectively. England moved up to the third position after the series against the West Indies and could potentially leapfrog Australia to second place if they managed to overpower Pakistan.

Whereas, Pakistan have a chance of overtaking New Zealand to claim the fourth position on the table. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Scouting committees to be set up to identify U-12 sports talent: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, has said that he will be setting up zonal-level scouting committees to identify U-12 sporting talent from all across the country. Rijiju was addressing the inaugural session of an e-...

VHP to work for establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in society now: Outfit’s chief

With the struggle for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya over, the VHP will now work for a Ram Rajya in the society, the outfits national working president, Alok Kumar, said on Monday. The foundation stone for the constructio...

Maha: 81 inmates of Sangli prison test coronavirus positive

As many as 81 inmates and three staff members of the Sangli district prison in Maharashtra have contracted the coronavirus infection, a senior official said on Monday. He said 94 inmates and six staff members had given their swab samples fo...

White House, Congress resume talks on COVID-19 bill

Congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials resumed talks aimed at hammering out a coronavirus relief bill on Monday, after missing a vital deadline to extend relief benefits to tens of millions of jobless Americans. Top Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020