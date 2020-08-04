Left Menu
Jokic, Porter help Nuggets defeat Thunder in OT

With the Nuggets down three starters due to injury, Michael Porter Jr. moved into the starting lineup and had a career game, leading Denver with 37 points. But late in regulation and overtime, it was Jokic who took control.

Nikola Jokic scored eight of his 30 points in overtime to help the Denver Nuggets to a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday afternoon near Orlando. With the Nuggets down three starters due to injury, Michael Porter Jr. moved into the starting lineup and had a career game, leading Denver with 37 points.

But late in regulation and overtime, it was Jokic who took control. Jokic scored five points in the final 2:04 of regulation to help the Nuggets force overtime after falling behind by seven with less than four minutes remaining.

He finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Denver (44-23) was without starters Will Barton (knee), Gary Harris (hip) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) for the second consecutive game in the NBA's restart.

The Nuggets were disjointed in a loss to Miami in their first game back from the long layoff, but that wasn't the case against the Thunder, thanks in large part to Porter's strong performance. He finished 12 of 16 from the field with 12 rebounds. Porter's previous career high was 25 points.

The Nuggets tied a season-high with 39 free-throw attempts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder (41-25) with 24 points, 14 in the fourth quarter.

Each team had a chance to win in the closing seconds of regulation. First, with the Nuggets up one, Chris Paul was fouled by Paul Millsap with 2.9 seconds left.

Paul missed the first and had to hit the second to salvage a tie. Denver had a shot to win at the buzzer, but Troy Daniels' runner at the buzzer hit off the back of the rim, sending the game to overtime.

The Thunder were without two key bench players. Small forward Terrance Ferguson missed the game with a leg contusion.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he expected Ferguson to be available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. Dennis Schroder's absence is expected to be longer.

Schroder, one of the leading candidates for Sixth Man of the Year honors, left the bubble Monday for the birth of his second child. Players who league the bubble for an excused absence must quarantine for four days upon returning to the Disney complex as long as they test negative for COVID-19 each day during their absence. --Field Level Media

