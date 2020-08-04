Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Promotion can earn Brentford 160 million pounds over three years: Deloitte

Brentford stand to earn some 160 million pounds ($209.28 million) in additional revenue over three years if they defeat Fulham in Tuesday's Championship play-off final and secure a return to the Premier League, Deloitte have said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:47 IST
Soccer-Promotion can earn Brentford 160 million pounds over three years: Deloitte
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brentford stand to earn some 160 million pounds ($209.28 million) in additional revenue over three years if they defeat Fulham in Tuesday's Championship play-off final and secure a return to the Premier League, Deloitte have said. An estimated 85 million pounds of that sum would come from central broadcasting distributions and 75 million pounds from parachute payments over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons if Brentford were relegated after a single campaign, it said.

If they avoid immediate relegation, their additional revenue could rise to 265 million pounds over five years, Deloitte said. Fulham could earn 135 million pounds over three years if they are promoted, with the reduced amount due to the fact they are still receiving parachute payments following their relegation to the Championship in 2019.

"Given the recent impact of COVID-19, it is likely that the financial impact of promotion will be better received than ever before," said Tim Bridge, director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group. "The increased revenue provides clubs with the platform from which they can develop on and off the pitch. Promotion to the Premier League provides clubs with the financial resources to make strategic investments." ($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts

In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers,...

Bihar govt decides to recommend CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case after the deceaseds father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had a talk ...

Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps

European shares edged lower on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.The worlds lar...

Golf-Rose still hungry and raring to go after turning 40

Justin Rose says turning 40 last week gave him the opportunity to press the reset button after a disappointing year and the Briton is looking forward to challenging for seven majors over the next 11 months. Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020