Former Caps F Leipsic signs with CSKA Moscow

Former Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic signed with CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, three months after the NHL club released him for making vulgar and misogynistic comments. The Kontinental Hockey League announced the transaction.

The Capitals parted ways with Leipsic, 26, on May 8, shortly after remarks he made in an online chat were leaked. He made disparaging comments about the physical appearances of Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson's wife and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's girlfriend, and called Capitals teammates Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd losers. Leipsic later apologized for his behavior.

"I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry," he said. Leipsic tallied 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 61 games with the Capitals during the 2019-20 season.

He had 59 points (16 goals, 43 assists) in 187 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Capitals and Canucks. --Field Level Media