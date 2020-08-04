Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins place LHP Hill (shoulder) on 10-day IL

The Minnesota Twins placed veteran left-hander Rich Hill on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to shoulder fatigue. Hill is the team's third starting pitcher to land on the IL, along with right-handers Jake Odorizzi (back) and Homer Bailey (biceps).

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:07 IST
Twins place LHP Hill (shoulder) on 10-day IL

The Minnesota Twins placed veteran left-hander Rich Hill on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to shoulder fatigue. The move is retroactive to July 31. Hill, 40, signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Twins in December.

He earned the victory in his Minnesota debut against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday, allowing two hits in five shutout innings. He walked one and struck out two in the 3-0 win. Hill is 66-42 with a 3.80 ERA in 285 career games (157 starts) with the Chicago Cubs (2005-08), Baltimore Orioles (2009), Boston Red Sox (2010-12, 2015), Cleveland Indians (2013), Los Angeles Angels (2014), New York Yankees (2014), Oakland A's (2016), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-19) and Twins.

The Twins did not immediately announce a corresponding roster move. Hill is the team's third starting pitcher to land on the IL, along with right-handers Jake Odorizzi (back) and Homer Bailey (biceps). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Official: US will extend support for Venezuela's Guaido

The State Departments top official on Venezuela said Tuesday that the Trump administration will continue recognising lawmaker Juan Guaido as the nations interim president even if President Nicolas Maduros government ousts the opposition fro...

Everyone knows how your father became the CM' Kangana Ranaut slams Aditya Thackeray

After Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray broke his silence on his involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, by calling it dirty politics, actor Kangana Ranaut slammed the youth politician in a series o...

Massive blast in Beirut kills at least 10, injures hundreds

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.The most powerful explosion to...

Kolkata man duped more than 1,000 people over COVID-19 tests, arrested

A person was arrested from the Garia area in south Kolkata for allegedly duping over a thousand people after taking money from them for COVID-19 tests, police said on Tuesday. The arrest was made late on Monday, following a complaint lodged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020