Kishore Kumar's music has been my constant companion: Sachin Tendulkar on singer's 91st birth anniversary

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid tribute to late legendary singer Kishore Kumar to mark his 91st birth anniversary. Sachin, who feels that Kishore Kumar's songs are truly timeless, said that the late iconic singer's music has been a constant companion of him.

The legendary cricketer, who played 200 Test and 463 ODIs for India said that it was difficult to pick a favourite song from the legendary singer's collection. "Remembering Kishore Da on his birth anniversary. His music has been a constant companion of mine and I feel his songs are truly timeless. Hard to pick a favourite from such an amazing collection," Sachin tweeted.

Kishore Kumar, who was born on August 4, 1929, was a man with multiple talents. Other than being the most accomplished singer of his time, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director, and producer. The singer died at the age of 58, but his memories are still etched in people's minds. Songs like 'Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si', 'Jhoome Re Jhoome,' 'Koi Humdum Na Raha,' 'Kehne Ki Nahin Baat,' 'Matwale Hum Matwale Suhani', to mention a few, are some of his widely-loved songs, even today. (ANI)