Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets hold off Bucks as Antetokounmpo rests after half

Luwawu-Cabarrot surpassed his previous career-high of 24 set Friday against Orlando by shooting 8 of 12 from the field and making five 3-pointers, including two right before he fouled out with 2:16 remaining. Milwaukee held a 107-104 lead on a 3-pointer by D.J Wilson that capped a 17-4 run, but the Nets quickly responded and Luwawu-Cabarrot's first clutch 3-pointer gave the Nets the lead for good at 112-110 with 2:59 left, and his second clutch 3-pointer made it 115-110 with 2:31 remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 08:03 IST
Nets hold off Bucks as Antetokounmpo rests after half

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a career-high 26 points and hit two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help the visiting Brooklyn Nets pull out a 119-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday near Orlando. Luwawu-Cabarrot surpassed his previous career-high of 24 set Friday against Orlando by shooting 8 of 12 from the field and making five 3-pointers, including two right before he fouled out with 2:16 remaining.

Milwaukee held a 107-104 lead on a 3-pointer by D.J Wilson that capped a 17-4 run, but the Nets quickly responded and Luwawu-Cabarrot's first clutch 3-pointer gave the Nets the lead for good at 112-110 with 2:59 left, and his second clutch 3-pointer made it 115-110 with 2:31 remaining. The Bucks' Kyle Korver cut the lead to 115-114 by hitting a jumper with 1:48 remaining, but the Nets got clutch shots from Tyler Johnson and Garrett Temple in the final minute along with a defensive stop by Jeremiah Martin on the game's final possession.

Johnson put back a missed 3-pointer by Chris Chiozza to make it 117-114 with 58.7 seconds remaining. Following a basket by Donte DiVincenzo with 30 seconds left, Temple hit a jumper over Marvin Williams from the right side with 7.3 seconds left, and the game ended when Martin poked the ball away from DiVincenzo before he could release a shot. Temple added 19 for the Nets, who shot 41.7 percent and hit 21 3-pointers while playing without Jarrett Allen (rest), Joe Harris (lower back/right hamstring) and Caris LeVert (left thigh contusion). Brooklyn also lost Jamal Crawford early in the second due to a left hamstring injury after he played six minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points and rested for the second half in a predetermined move by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, who also rested Khris Middleton in the second half. Korver added 13 as Milwaukee lost for the sixth time in eight games dating to March 1. The Nets hit seven 3-pointers and ended the opening period on a 10-0 run to take a 40-34 lead on a put back by Dzanan Musa just before the buzzer. Brooklyn ended the second quarter on a 13-5 run and took a 73-65 halftime lead on a corner 3-pointer by Temple with 6.7 seconds remaining.

The Nets carried a 94-88 lead into the fourth quarter. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes complete 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying sets against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3...

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an 'attack'

President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they seem to feel the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a terrible attack likely caused by a bomb. Trump was asked why he cal...

Stirling, Balbirnie star as Ireland chase 329 against England in third ODI

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie played knocks of 142 and 113 respectively to help Ireland defeat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday local time here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. W...

WBBL: Sophie Devine to lead Perth Scorchers

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine would be leading the Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Womens Big Bash League, the club announced on Wednesday. The allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing fifth edition of the tournament with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020