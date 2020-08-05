Jimenez, White Sox edge Brewers for 6th straight win

Left Menu
Eric Sogard went 2-for-4 for the Brewers, while opposing leadoff hitter Luis Robert added two hits for Chicago. Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff took a no-decision after spacing two runs and eight hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Eloy Jimenez smacked a two-run home run among his three hits, and Lucas Giolito pitched six strong innings to boost the visiting White Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Chicago's sixth consecutive win. Jose Abreu snapped a 2-all tie with a two-out RBI single in the seventh for Chicago, which completed a 6-2 road trip by out-hitting Milwaukee 10-7.

Giolito (1-1) scattered two runs and four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Alex Colome worked around a pair of two-out hits in the ninth to notch his third save. Eric Sogard went 2-for-4 for the Brewers, while opposing leadoff hitter Luis Robert added two hits for Chicago.

Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff took a no-decision after spacing two runs and eight hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Devin Williams (0-1) was the loser, allowing one unearned run on one hit in an inning of relief with one walk and three strikeouts. Giolito limited the Brewers to Sogard's double leading off the game through the first four innings before encountering trouble in the fifth. Logan Morrison opened the inning with a double and scored two batters later on Ben Gamel's two-run home run to right field.

The White Sox tied the game in the next half-inning, as Jimenez drilled a two-run home run to center against Woodruff. Chicago second baseman Nick Madrigal left the game in the top of the third after appearing to jam his left shoulder while sliding feet-first into third base, trying to advance on a Robert single.

White Sox trainers checked Edwin Encarnacion's left shoulder following an infield single in the fourth. The designated hitter later was taken to the dugout and temporarily remained in the game before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. Both Madrigal and Encarnacion will undergo further evaluation Wednesday, the White Sox announced.

