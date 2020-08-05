Left Menu
Indian coaches need to constantly update and improve, feels Venkatesh

Coaches within the country need to constantly update and improve in order to fulfill All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das' hope that national team will be coached by an Indian in the next five years, said Venkatesh Shanmugam, assistant coach of the Indian football team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:27 IST
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

Coaches within the country need to constantly update and improve in order to fulfill All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das' hope that national team will be coached by an Indian in the next five years, said Venkatesh Shanmugam, assistant coach of the Indian football team. Speaking on the topic in a live chat with AIFF TV, Venkatesh, a former India captain, however, stated that one needs to be up for the 'challenge'.

"It's very motivating and encouraging to hear such words from the General Secretary. But it's not easy and is a very big challenge. You need to constantly update yourself, gain knowledge if you are to improve as a coach. It does need to end there. The manner in which you transfer all of that to the player will define yourself as a coach," he stated. "We need to keep it in mind that coaching the national team is entirely different than coaching a club. Getting the team to prepare in a short span of time in a short time is extremely critical. I think 5 years is quite a long time. There are many young Indian coaches in the ISL and the I-League who are performing well and I believe they can make it," Venkatesh added.

Venkatesh also elaborated on the soft skills of a coach which help him bring out the best from a player. "You have to hone your man-management skills. Players will have their attitude but as the coach, you have to be confident to take care of them. It's not ideal to shout at a player in front of everyone. Personal interactions grow the trust," he said.

"Players should be treated respectfully. It should be mutual. They need personal space. These help a coach bring out the best from the player," he added. He also pointed out why players should concentrate more on playing rather than concentrating on social media, which can turn out to be a disaster.

"Senior players are matured enough and they know how to handle criticism on social media. But youngsters are more vulnerable and they should stay away. It may affect their performances. They should not be bothered about social media, rather need to concentrate on playing more," the assistant coach said. The 2002 AIFF Player of the Year also lauded the current Coach Education system in the country saying 'it's paving the way for Indian coaches to come forward'.

"Savio Medeira is doing an excellent job. Now we can see so many Indian coaches in the Indian Super League and the I-League. The system needs to be applauded for stressing on the coach education system. In future, more Indian coaches will come forward. The system will only get better and better," Venkatesh concluded. (ANI)

