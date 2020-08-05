Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Cardiff's appeal against transfer ban delayed again

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has said Cardiff City's appeal against a transfer ban for failing to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala's 15 million pounds ($19.62 million) transfer fee to Nantes has been delayed a second time. FIFA ordered Cardiff last October to pay the first instalment amounting to six million euros ($7.1 million) after the two clubs were involved in a dispute over when it should be paid.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:50 IST
Soccer-Cardiff's appeal against transfer ban delayed again

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has said Cardiff City's appeal against a transfer ban for failing to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala's 15 million pounds ($19.62 million) transfer fee to Nantes has been delayed a second time.

FIFA ordered Cardiff last October to pay the first instalment amounting to six million euros ($7.1 million) after the two clubs were involved in a dispute over when it should be paid. FIFA's Players' Status Committee said in November Cardiff faced a three-window transfer ban if they did not pay the agreed amount within 45 days of receiving bank details from Nantes.

Cardiff appealed the decision the following month and it was originally due to be heard this spring. The latest delay was requested by Nantes and CAS said the parties involved in the procedure had agreed to extend the time limits for filing written submissions.

"It is for this reason the exchanges of written submissions is still ongoing and a hearing date has not yet been set," CAS told the BBC. After signing for Cardiff in January 2019, Sala was travelling to Wales from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel. His body was recovered nearly three weeks later after an underwater search found the wreckage.

($1 = 0.8469 euros) ($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says contagion 'under control' in virus epicentre but spread elsewhere

A new coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam spread to two more provinces on Wednesday, the countrys health minister said, as the COVID-19 task force declared the contagion under control in the central city where the outbreak began. Aggressive con...

US trade deficit drops in June on record rise in exports

The US trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the value of what the United States buys a...

Bulgarian PM says he is prepared to quit but wants government to stay

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov signalled on Wednesday that he could resign following weeks of anti-government protests, but said his centre-right GERB-led cabinet should remain in place until an election due next year. Thousands of...

Videos show explosion in N.Korean town - reports

Videos shot from China show an explosion lighting up the night sky across the border in North Korea, multiple media reported on Wednesday, in what one South Korean outlet said was an apparent gas leak that caused a deadly blast on Monday. R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020