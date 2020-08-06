Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Johnson irons out wrinkles in game ahead of PGA Championship

Johnson joins a stacked field at the PGA Championship this week and said he has fine-tuned his game after the disappointing showing at Memorial and subsequent withdrawal from the 3M Open a week later due to back problems.

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 06-08-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 01:46 IST
Golf-Johnson irons out wrinkles in game ahead of PGA Championship
"I was swinging terribly. My back was bothering me just from swinging back. I didn't hurt it doing anything. I hurt it swinging just because I was swinging so poorly," Johnson told reporters on Wednesday in San Francisco. Image Credit: Wikipedia

World number five Dustin Johnson said he went "back to basics" after an inconsistent spell in which he won the Travelers Championship in June, only to miss the cut three weeks later at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio. Johnson joins a stacked field at the PGA Championship this week and said he has fine-tuned his game after the disappointing showing at Memorial and subsequent withdrawal from the 3M Open a week later due to back problems.

"I was swinging terribly. My back was bothering me just from swinging back. I didn't hurt it doing anything. I hurt it swinging just because I was swinging so poorly," Johnson told reporters on Wednesday in San Francisco. The 36-year-old American finished 12th in Memphis on Sunday, after a handful of costly mistakes.

"Iron play was just not quite as sharp as I would like it to have been," he said. "But this week I've put in a lot of good work, and I feel like the iron play is definitely back to where it should be, and I've got a lot of confidence in the iron game right now." Johnson, who won the U.S. Open in 2016 and finished runner-up at the 2019 Masters and PGA Championship, will attempt at TPC Harding Park to secure a second major title.

"After you win the first one, you also - you know you can do it so it definitely makes it easier, but it's never easy to win a major," he said. "Every part of your game needs to be on point, and that's the difficult part about winning a major."

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Russia's Alexandrova knocked out by Ferro at Palermo Open

Russian eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was upset 7-5 6-2 by Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro in the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday. Ferros win was only the second of her career against a player in the top 30 as she earned 12...

FACTBOX-Fauci talks vaccine prospects in Reuters interview

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, spoke with Reuters correspondents Jeff Mason and Mike Erman on Wednesday about fighting the new surge in coronavirus cases and about how possible vaccines could slow the...

Pompeo: US to call UN vote on Iran arms embargo extension

The Trump administration will press ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world body, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. The decision sets the stage for ...

Capitals ready to test young Flyers veteran Elliott

The Philadelphia Flyers will go for a second straight victory in Eastern Conference round-robin action while the Washington Capitals try to bounce back from a tough shootout loss when they meet Thursday in Toronto. The Flyers broke their fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020